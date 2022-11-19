Good Morning,

🚴‍♂️ RISD students are using technology to bring to life innovative designs for adding pedestrian and cycling lanes to Newport’s iconic bridge. Read more → Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

🎄What’sUpNewp was on hand last night for the preview of Sparkling Lights at the Breakers. Visit our Instagram page to check out our photos and videos from the night.

“Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., from November 19-December 23, and every evening from December 26-January 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are for a specific date and time and include admission to the interior tour of The Breakers. There will be no “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” on November 24, December 17, December 24 or December 25.

Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.daily, from November 19 through January 1. Beautiful seasonal decorations, including themed Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and fresh floral arrangements, add a festive holiday décor to these spectacular Gilded Age houses.

🏈 The Portsmouth and Middletown High School Football Teams are heading to the Super Bowl this weekend. At Cranston Stadium on Saturday, Portsmouth will face St. Raphael at 12 pm, and Middletown will take on Moses Brown at 3 pm. Best of luck to both squads!

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

