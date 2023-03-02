Blind Beer Tasting, Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.

Newport Live to host Mark Erelli for concert and record release party.

Four days into Leg 3 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 and Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour Racing Team currently lies in second place

The owner of a chain of clinics treating substance abuse disorders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and one of the company’s employees, were charged Thursday with cheating health insurers out of millions of dollars while depriving patients of needed services, federal prosecutors said.

Rep. Jennifer Boylan has introduced four bills to improve firearm safety in Rhode Island.

If approved, a typical residential customer using 500 kWh per month could see a price drop of more than 25 percent on the supply side of their bill if utilizing Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service (LRS) price, Rhode Island Energy shares in a press release.

The unidentified skier was able to scramble to the side of the avalanche on Saturday while the snowboarder appears to almost surf the avalanche down the mountain.

Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) is now accepting applications for grants from the Merritt Neighborhood Fund, an endowed fund which seeks to support the preservation of small parks, community gardens, and other natural spaces on Aquidneck Island.

You may be familiar with the Oxford English Dictionary, but what about the Dictionary of American Regional English?

Team Holcim-PRB has escaped to the east, while repairs are underway on Team Malizia’s mast

A retrospective exhibition, titled Hit Me With Your Best Shot!, will showcase curated selections from Newsom’s full photographic archive beginning on March 22.

Nanna Hilmarsdóttir is an Icelandic singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the indie folk-pop band Of Monsters and Men.

The Boston Bruins have signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million — the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.

Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest goaltending quandary.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

