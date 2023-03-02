What’s Up This Weekend: March 2 – 5 | Mark Erelli to perform at Jamestown Arts Center
Plus - International Tennis Hall of Fame to launch Carol Newsom Retrospective Photography Exhibit
What’s Up This Weekend: March 2 – 5
Blind Beer Tasting, Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.
Mark Erelli to perform at Jamestown Arts Center on March 23
Newport Live to host Mark Erelli for concert and record release party.
The Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing Team in second place; the battle of attrition has begun
Four days into Leg 3 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 and Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour Racing Team currently lies in second place
‘Brazen and egregious’ fraud: Clinic owner now faces charges
The owner of a chain of clinics treating substance abuse disorders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and one of the company’s employees, were charged Thursday with cheating health insurers out of millions of dollars while depriving patients of needed services, federal prosecutors said.
Newly elected Rep. Jennifer Boylan
introduces four firearm safety bills
Rep. Jennifer Boylan has introduced four bills to improve firearm safety in Rhode Island.
Rhode Island Energy customers To see a drop in electricity supply prices starting April 1
If approved, a typical residential customer using 500 kWh per month could see a price drop of more than 25 percent on the supply side of their bill if utilizing Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service (LRS) price, Rhode Island Energy shares in a press release.
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche
The unidentified skier was able to scramble to the side of the avalanche on Saturday while the snowboarder appears to almost surf the avalanche down the mountain.
Aquidneck Land Trust announces April 4 deadline for community grants
Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) is now accepting applications for grants from the Merritt Neighborhood Fund, an endowed fund which seeks to support the preservation of small parks, community gardens, and other natural spaces on Aquidneck Island.
25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US
You may be familiar with the Oxford English Dictionary, but what about the Dictionary of American Regional English?
The Ocean Race: Unstoppable!! IMOCA sailors facing up to tough challenges in The Ocean Race
Team Holcim-PRB has escaped to the east, while repairs are underway on Team Malizia’s mast
International Tennis Hall of Fame to launch Carol Newsom Retrospective Photography Exhibit
A retrospective exhibition, titled Hit Me With Your Best Shot!, will showcase curated selections from Newsom’s full photographic archive beginning on March 22.
Nanna added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Nanna Hilmarsdóttir is an Icelandic singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the indie folk-pop band Of Monsters and Men.
Bruins lock up Pastrnak with 8-year, $90M deal through 2031
The Boston Bruins have signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million — the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.
Quick goes to Vegas; Bruins get Bertuzzi before NHL deadline
Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest goaltending quandary.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: Here's what's happening at bars and restaurants
Here's how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 - 28
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month