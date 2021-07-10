What's Up this weekend: July 10 - 11

Happy Weekend!
Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10
James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park
Potter League for Animals to hold Community Pet Food & Supplies Distribution Day
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night - Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday - Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Weekend Marine Forecast
Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours & 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:50 am & 9:02 pm | Low tide at 2:39 am & 2:07 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours & 57 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:30 am & 9:41 pm | Low tide at 3:17 am & 2:51 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.9 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
Things To Do / Live Music & Entertainment Listings
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Black Widow”
Save The Bay Swim returns on July 17, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event
Six Picks: The best in local music this week (July 9 -15)
Hydrant flushing underway in Middletown, Portsmouth
Survey assesses the impact of flooding in the city’s North End neighborhood
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Now Hiring: 115+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Obituary: Patricia Ann (Leber) Goodrich
