What's Up This Weekend: Jan. 8 - 9

Weekend Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 37 by 5am. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening.



Sunday: Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.



Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

What’s Up This Weekend

Saturday, January 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled in Newport County.

The full schedule of meetings can be found here.

Sunday, January 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled in Newport County.

The full schedule of meetings can be found here.

