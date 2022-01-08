What's Up This Weekend: Jan. 8 - 9
New York Yacht Club to challenge for 37th America’s Cup with American Magic
Do you want to build a snowman? Check out your photos from the January storm
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 2022 Grand Marshall, dedication
Aquidneck Land Trust announces conservation of 7.56-acre section of Glen Farm
Young Artists Exhibition at the Jamestown Arts Center Opens January 15
Newport Area Career and Technical Center to host an event for eight and ninth-graders and their families on Jan. 12
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Right Now
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Winter skincare advice from one of Newport’s top skin specialists
Newport Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee names 2022 Grand Marshall, dedication
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Weekend Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 37 by 5am. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
What’s Up This Weekend
Saturday, January 8
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled in Newport County.
The full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Sunday, January 9
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled in Newport County.
The full schedule of meetings can be found here.
