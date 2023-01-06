What's Up This Weekend: Jan. 6 - 8
Plus: Senator Reed travels to Ukraine, meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy; Senator Whitehouse to join Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus for a virtual conversation on Climate Change; and more.
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
🎶 What’s Up This Weekend
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Aquidneck Growers Market, The Bit Players, The Fabelmans, and more.
Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (January 6-8)
Wanna B’s, Greg Abate and Bowie Night
Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
🆕 The Latest
A roundup of all the latest What’sUpNewp headlines since this morning’s newsletter.
A look at the most-read What’sUpNewp stories this week
The first week of 2023 has been a busy one for us here at What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at the top stories of the week.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Maya
A glimpse at what the weather has in store for the weekend
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal
Senator Reed travels to Ukraine, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Senator Whitehouse to join Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus for a virtual conversation on Climate Change
Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches
Vermont seeks federal damage assessment from storm, outages
Maximum vehicle weight on Mount Hope Bridge reduced to 30 tons for some vehicles
State-stocked ponds and lakes to offer winter fishing opportunities with lake trout, rainbow trout, and salmon
Providence man who shot officer gets 40 years behind bars
Obituary: STSC Arthur “Curt” Curtis Berggren Jr., USN, (Ret.)
