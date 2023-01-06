Good Afternoon,

The first week of 2023 has been a busy one for us here at What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at the top stories of the week.

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Maya

A glimpse at what the weather has in store for the weekend

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)

Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal

Senator Reed travels to Ukraine, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Senator Whitehouse to join Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus for a virtual conversation on Climate Change

Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches

Vermont seeks federal damage assessment from storm, outages

Maximum vehicle weight on Mount Hope Bridge reduced to 30 tons for some vehicles

State-stocked ponds and lakes to offer winter fishing opportunities with lake trout, rainbow trout, and salmon

Providence man who shot officer gets 40 years behind bars

Obituary: STSC Arthur “Curt” Curtis Berggren Jr., USN, (Ret.)

Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8