Boys & Girls Club of Newport County will be among beneficiaries of Newport Polo Gala

14 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 22 – 23)

Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to nonprofit’s that serve Newport County residents

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29

“Six Picks Music” – The best in live music this weekend: Ziggy Gnardust, Stubborn Hearts, and Lost Dog Street Band

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

It’s a busy season for skiing and more at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter

Recent Local Obituaries

Weekend Weather

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.



Tonight: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.



Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind around 9 mph.

What’s Up This Weekend

Things to do in Newport County this weekend: Brick Alley Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more

“Six Picks Events” – What to do this weekend in Rhode Island: Bumper cars, outdoor skating, and Beethoven

Saturday, Jan. 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, Jan. 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

