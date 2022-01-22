What's Up This Weekend: Jan. 22 - 23
Good Morning,
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County will be among beneficiaries of Newport Polo Gala
Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to nonprofit’s that serve Newport County residents
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29
“Six Picks Music” – The best in live music this weekend: Ziggy Gnardust, Stubborn Hearts, and Lost Dog Street Band
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
It’s a busy season for skiing and more at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter
Recent Local Obituaries
Weekend Weather
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind around 9 mph.
What’s Up This Weekend
Things to do in Newport County this weekend: Brick Alley Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more
“Six Picks Music” – The best in live music this weekend: Ziggy Gnardust, Stubborn Hearts, and Lost Dog Street Band
“Six Picks Events” – What to do this weekend in Rhode Island: Bumper cars, outdoor skating, and Beethoven
Saturday, Jan. 22
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
8:30 am – Newport School Committee
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Potter League For Animals – Community Navigator
The Newport Experience – Social Media Coordinator – The Newport Experience – IDC, Inc. (Newport, RI)
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
We’ll See You Out There
