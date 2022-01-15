Good Morning,

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Gerry Goldstein: What’s in a name? Sometimes, vitriol

Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation

Residential Properties Ltd. sets new statewide MLS record with over $1.3 billion in sales

Rhode Island getting $47.1 million in federal funds for bridge projects

‘Fire Station No. 1’ on Mill Street in Newport sells for $3.05 million

Seven community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held across the state on Saturday

Rhode Island Pro Soccer launches social media platforms

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Real Weird, Copacetics and more cowbell (Albert Bouchard)

13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 15 – 16)

Newport Beer Festival headed to Fort Adams Saturday, April 30

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Weekend Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -7. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind 8 to 13 mph.



Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.



Sunday Night: A chance of snow between 11pm and 1am, then rain. Low around 28. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: Jan. 14 – 16

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Real Weird, Copacetics and more cowbell (Albert Bouchard)

13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 15 – 16)

Saturday, January 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Bucket Boogiemen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, January 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

Job Board

New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.

We’ll See You Out There