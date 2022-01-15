What's Up This Weekend: Jan. 15 - 16
Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation
Good Morning,
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Gerry Goldstein: What’s in a name? Sometimes, vitriol
Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation
Residential Properties Ltd. sets new statewide MLS record with over $1.3 billion in sales
Rhode Island getting $47.1 million in federal funds for bridge projects
‘Fire Station No. 1’ on Mill Street in Newport sells for $3.05 million
Seven community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held across the state on Saturday
Rhode Island Pro Soccer launches social media platforms
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Real Weird, Copacetics and more cowbell (Albert Bouchard)
13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 15 – 16)
Newport Beer Festival headed to Fort Adams Saturday, April 30
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Right Now
'Fire Station No. 1' on Mill Street in Newport sells for $3.05 million
Storage Facility, Glamping Investment Resort, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Weekend Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -7. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday Night: A chance of snow between 11pm and 1am, then rain. Low around 28. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: Jan. 14 – 16
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Real Weird, Copacetics and more cowbell (Albert Bouchard)
13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 15 – 16)
Saturday, January 15
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12 pm to 9 pm – Rejects Beer Co. First Anniversary Party
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –The Bucket Boogiemen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 12 am
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Sunday, January 16
Things To Do
8 am to 10 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12 pm – Manifestation Workshop and Tarot Readings at The Huddle
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Potter League For Animals – Community Navigator
The Newport Experience – Social Media Coordinator – The Newport Experience – IDC, Inc. (Newport, RI)
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.