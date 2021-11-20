What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more

Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms beginning today.

Good Morning,

Today is Saturday, November 20.

⚓️ David Gordon, the former mayor of Newport, died on Thursday, at the age of 83. David served as Newport Mayor from 1996 to 2000 and was a City Councilor at large from 1994 to 1996.  He was active throughout the city serving on many non-profit organizations.

Read More - Obituary: David Gordon

⚓️ Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms beginning today.

Read More - Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

⚓️ On the market for a new home this weekend? Check out these Newport County open houses - 21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 19 – 21)

⚓️ Looking for a new job or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now - Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

⚓️ Learn more about the spirits laying in your home bar and concoct a variety of tasty drinks with the Hotel Viking’s mixology class.

RI Monthly with the story - Create Thanksgiving Cocktails with Hotel Viking’s Cocktail Club in Newport

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Opinion: Southern New England states must honor commitment to cutting transportation pollution

Rhode Island’s Annual Hotel Week expands to “Hotel Month RI” with savings up to 40% off

21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 19 – 21)

Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates record-breaking year, kicks off ‘Day of Giving’

Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Bromberg, Bonamassa and Beauquet

Brewery of the Month: We visit West Passage Brewing Co. in North Kingstown

What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more

Recent Local Obituaries

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

  • Saturday Night -Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

  • Sunday -Isolated showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

  • Sunday Night - Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Isolated showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night -S wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 8:04 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:55 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.3 days, 100% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 8:38 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:33 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Things To Do on Saturday

Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government on Saturday

Things To Do on Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Ed Peabody & the Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government on Sunday

  • Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: jilll.jpeg | Tag #whatsupnewp in your photos on Instagram for an opportunity to be featured here and on our feed.

