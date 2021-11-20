Good Morning,

Today is Saturday, November 20.

⚓️ David Gordon, the former mayor of Newport, died on Thursday, at the age of 83. David served as Newport Mayor from 1996 to 2000 and was a City Councilor at large from 1994 to 1996. He was active throughout the city serving on many non-profit organizations.

Read More - Obituary: David Gordon

⚓️ Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms beginning today.

Read More - Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

⚓️ On the market for a new home this weekend? Check out these Newport County open houses - 21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 19 – 21)

⚓️ Looking for a new job or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now - Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

⚓️ Learn more about the spirits laying in your home bar and concoct a variety of tasty drinks with the Hotel Viking’s mixology class.

RI Monthly with the story - Create Thanksgiving Cocktails with Hotel Viking’s Cocktail Club in Newport

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Opinion: Southern New England states must honor commitment to cutting transportation pollution

Rhode Island’s Annual Hotel Week expands to “Hotel Month RI” with savings up to 40% off

21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 19 – 21)

Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates record-breaking year, kicks off ‘Day of Giving’

Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Bromberg, Bonamassa and Beauquet

Brewery of the Month: We visit West Passage Brewing Co. in North Kingstown

What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Right Now

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night -Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday -Isolated showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night - Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Saturday - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Isolated showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night -S wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:04 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.3 days, 100% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:38 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Things To Do on Saturday

Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government on Saturday

1 pm – Prudence Island Water District

Things To Do on Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Ed Peabody & the Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government on Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There