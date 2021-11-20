What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms beginning today.
Today is Saturday, November 20.
⚓️ David Gordon, the former mayor of Newport, died on Thursday, at the age of 83. David served as Newport Mayor from 1996 to 2000 and was a City Councilor at large from 1994 to 1996. He was active throughout the city serving on many non-profit organizations.
⚓️ Learn more about the spirits laying in your home bar and concoct a variety of tasty drinks with the Hotel Viking’s mixology class.
RI Monthly with the story - Create Thanksgiving Cocktails with Hotel Viking’s Cocktail Club in Newport
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday Night -Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday -Isolated showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night - Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Isolated showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night -S wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:04 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.3 days, 100% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:38 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:33 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
Things To Do on Saturday
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
6:30 pm – Sail Newport presents Captain Donald Lawson at JPT Film & Event Center
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Things To Do on Sunday
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Ed Peabody & the Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
