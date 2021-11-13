What’s Up This Weekend: Hoods Up Weekend, Aquidneck 10k, Newport Restaurant Week, and more

Plus: A look at the latest from What's Up Newp

Good Morning,

⚓️ Today is Saturday, November 13. Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 12 – 14)

Now Hiring: 87 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Travel restrictions on Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges lifted (Updated)

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Cheap Trick, John Fogerty, and Forever Young

Concert Recap and Photos: John Waite at the Greenwich Odeum (November 11, 2021)

Beavertail Farm estate in Jamestown sells for $6.294 million

Block Island compound that includes ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ sells for $4.8 million

Opinion: Rhode Island’s ‘lost girls’ – completely unacceptable

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Right Now

What’s Up This Weekend

Weekend Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

  • Saturday Night -Showers likely before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

  • Sunday -Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Gale Warning in effect from November 13, 07:00 PM EST until November 14, 07:00 AM EST

  • Hazardous Weather Outlook

  • Saturday -Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - W wind 17 to 20 kt decreasing to 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Showers likely before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - W wind 9 to 11 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - SSW wind 6 to 8 kt becoming W after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 55 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 2:48 am & 3:17 pm | Low tide at 9:42 am & 10:01 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 3:50 am & 4:16 pm | Low tide at 10:30 am & 10:29 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.8 days, 74% lighting.

Things To Do on Saturday

Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Half Straight Hotel from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government on Saturday

Things To Do on Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government on Sunday

  • Nothing scheduled.

ICYMI: On What’s Up Newp This Week

We’ll See You Out There

Photo: andrewj_brooks - Fall in Newport can be so beautiful!

