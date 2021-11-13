What’s Up This Weekend: Hoods Up Weekend, Aquidneck 10k, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
Plus: A look at the latest from What's Up Newp
Good Morning,
⚓️ Today is Saturday, November 13. Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon
23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 12 – 14)
Now Hiring: 87 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Travel restrictions on Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges lifted (Updated)
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Cheap Trick, John Fogerty, and Forever Young
Concert Recap and Photos: John Waite at the Greenwich Odeum (November 11, 2021)
Beavertail Farm estate in Jamestown sells for $6.294 million
Block Island compound that includes ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ sells for $4.8 million
Opinion: Rhode Island’s ‘lost girls’ – completely unacceptable
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Right Now
Opinion: Rhode Island’s ‘lost girls’ - completely unacceptable
Block Island compound that includes ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ sells for $4.8 million
Beavertail Farm estate in Jamestown sells for $6.294 million
Now Hiring: 87 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
What’s Up This Weekend
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night -Showers likely before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday -Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from November 13, 07:00 PM EST until November 14, 07:00 AM EST
Saturday -Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - W wind 17 to 20 kt decreasing to 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Showers likely before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - W wind 9 to 11 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SSW wind 6 to 8 kt becoming W after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 55 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:48 am & 3:17 pm | Low tide at 9:42 am & 10:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:50 am & 4:16 pm | Low tide at 10:30 am & 10:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.8 days, 74% lighting.
Things To Do on Saturday
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
3 pm to 6 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday
Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Half Straight Hotel from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government on Saturday
Things To Do on Sunday
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
10 am – Aquidneck 10k
10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government on Sunday
Nothing scheduled.
ICYMI: On What’s Up Newp This Week
What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th
This Day in Newport History: November 11, 1951 – Paul Cowsill is born
What’s Up This Weekend: Hoods Up Weekend, Aquidneck 10k, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
Museum of Newport Irish History to host talk, “Cheers to Eire: The Political Life of J. Howard McGrath”
Opinion: Aquidneck Land Trust is not at odds with development per se
Singer-Songwriter Laney Jones coming to Newport’s Channing Church November 20th
FirstWorks presenting Johnny Gandelsman’s “This is America” December 5th
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning Nov. 11
Spindle City Fest coming to Fall River Saturday, November 27
Opinion: Why Rhode Island needs municipal broadband infrastructure
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners – Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda
Fall for Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser will take place virtually on November 10
Concert Recap and Photos: Dave Matthews Band at Mohegan Sun (November 8, 2021)
What Sold: 34 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 1 – 5)
Newport resident to compete in National Pageant in Las Vegas
What’s Up This Week: Aquidneck 10k, Harvest Beer Dinner, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
Just My Opinion: The dilemma – healthcare professionals and vaccinations
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Tomato and red Pepper Stewed Fish with Brown Rice
Five Fun Facts About Each of Newport’s Oldest and Most Historic Churches
⚓️ What’s Up Newp supporters make producing all of this content each week possible. If you find value in what we do, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.