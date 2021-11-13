What’s Up This Weekend: Hoods Up Weekend, Aquidneck 10k, Newport Restaurant Week, and more

Good Morning,

⚓️ Today is Saturday, November 13. Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 12 – 14)

Now Hiring: 87 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Travel restrictions on Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges lifted (Updated)

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Cheap Trick, John Fogerty, and Forever Young

Concert Recap and Photos: John Waite at the Greenwich Odeum (November 11, 2021)

Beavertail Farm estate in Jamestown sells for $6.294 million

Block Island compound that includes ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ sells for $4.8 million

Opinion: Rhode Island’s ‘lost girls’ – completely unacceptable

Recent Local Obituaries

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday - Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night -Showers likely before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday -Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.