What’s Up This Weekend: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Goat Hikes, Barks & Brews, and more
Plus: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
New behavioral health pharmacy in EBCAP to serve those with mental health and addiction issues
Newport Art Museum to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” lecture series with John R. Tschirch
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more
“Six Picks” Pumpkin Ale – It’s the time of the season
Recent Local Obituaries
Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Saturday Night -Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night - A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -NNW wind around 7 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - NNW wind around 7 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - NW wind around 8 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:08 am & 10:32 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:52 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.9 days, 95% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 42 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:43 am & 11:13 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:29 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.7 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
Saturday, October 23
8 am to 5 pm – Bier Garden on Bellevue Pop-Up with Newport Craft
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Common Fence Community Hall – Kyle Rogers from 12 pm to 3 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
Newport Craft – Cross Rhode Blues from 3 pm to 6 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Painos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 24
Potter League to host 32nd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams
8 am to 3 pm – Antique & FLEA MARKET at ELKS LODGE #104 10/24
10 am to 2 pm – Potter League For Animals Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park
10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm to 5 pm – Barks & Brews Fundraiser at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
2 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
2:30 pm – Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band presented by Newport Classical at Miantonomi Park
4:30 pm – Grapes & Gourmet Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Craft – Michaela and the Littlenecks from 1 pm to 5 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
