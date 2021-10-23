What’s Up This Weekend: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Goat Hikes, Barks & Brews, and more

Plus: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

What’s Up This Weekend

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

  • Saturday Night -Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

  • Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -NNW wind around 7 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - NNW wind around 7 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - NW wind around 8 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 10:08 am & 10:32 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:52 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.9 days, 95% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 42 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 10:43 am & 11:13 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:29 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.7 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday, October 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Common Fence Community Hall – Kyle Rogers from 12 pm to 3 pm

  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

  • Newport Craft – Cross Rhode Blues from 3 pm to 6 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Painos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 24

Potter League to host 32nd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • Newport Craft – Michaela and the Littlenecks from 1 pm to 5 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: wanderingginger
