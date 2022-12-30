Good Afternoon,

🎶 What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 – Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve parties, Polar Plunge, and more!

What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport

No matter how you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, Newport has something for everyone to ring in 2023 in style.

Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022

The Dick Clarks, The Silks, Neal & the Vipers and more!

A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day

Proceeds from fundraising event help A Wish Come True plan dream experiences for “Wish Kids” Riley and Mark.

🆕 The Latest

A roundup of all the latest What’sUpNewp headlines since this morning’s newsletter.

New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3

Massachusetts elected officials to see pay hike in new year

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)

Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s

Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont

Obituary: John J. Brennan

Obituary: Katherine Pridgen

22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022

Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England

Editorial Roundup: New England

Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects

Charlotte and Liam lead the way as top baby names in Rhode Island in 2022

Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report

Sea Wall Repair, Beach Facilities Plan on agenda for Newport Beach Commission Meeting

TSA’s 2022 Top 10 List of most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints includes incident involving a Rhode Island passenger

Passenger caught with loaded gun at Boston Logan Airport checkpoint

Preview: Jamestown Town Council to discuss budget and committee vacancies at Jan. 3 meeting

Rhode Island’s new legislative session set to begin

Concert highlights from 2022: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Newport Folk Festival, and more

A look back at the musicians, artists, and entertainers What’sUpNewp interviewed in 2022

A look back at Gerry Goldstein’s columns in 2022: From happiness to politics and beyond

The most-read What’sUpNewp stories in 2022