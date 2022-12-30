What's Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 - Jan. 1
Plus: New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3
Good Afternoon,
It has been a busy Friday. Catch up on all of today’s latest headlines and plan that weekend away below. Our website is updated 24 hours a day by our crew, so tune in there for the latest weather-related event updates, stories, breaking news, and more.
Have a great weekend!
🎶 What’s Up This Weekend
New Year’s Eve parties, Polar Plunge, and more!
What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport
No matter how you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, Newport has something for everyone to ring in 2023 in style.
Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022
The Dick Clarks, The Silks, Neal & the Vipers and more!
A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day
Proceeds from fundraising event help A Wish Come True plan dream experiences for “Wish Kids” Riley and Mark.
🆕 The Latest
A roundup of all the latest What’sUpNewp headlines since this morning’s newsletter.
New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3
Massachusetts elected officials to see pay hike in new year
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022
Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England
Editorial Roundup: New England
Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects
Charlotte and Liam lead the way as top baby names in Rhode Island in 2022
Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report
Sea Wall Repair, Beach Facilities Plan on agenda for Newport Beach Commission Meeting
TSA’s 2022 Top 10 List of most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints includes incident involving a Rhode Island passenger
Passenger caught with loaded gun at Boston Logan Airport checkpoint
Preview: Jamestown Town Council to discuss budget and committee vacancies at Jan. 3 meeting
Rhode Island’s new legislative session set to begin
Concert highlights from 2022: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Newport Folk Festival, and more
A look back at the musicians, artists, and entertainers What’sUpNewp interviewed in 2022
A look back at Gerry Goldstein’s columns in 2022: From happiness to politics and beyond
The most-read What’sUpNewp stories in 2022
