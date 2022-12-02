Good Afternoon,

Coronet making her way (slowly) towards splashing into Newport Harbor on Friday afternoon. Photo Credit: Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4

We have a full recap of events, live music, and entertainment listings here.

Weekend Weather Forecast for Newport: Dec. 2 – 4

Your weather, marine, sun/moon/tide forecast is here.

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

Open Houses: 24 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Discover Newport: Holidays light up the Classic Coast

CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy's Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton's Beach on Dec. 3

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

Bowen’s Wharf postpones 52nd Annual Tree Lighting to Dec. 4

Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4

Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4

The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

What’sUpNewp, JPT to host its annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 21

To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director

RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 update

Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport

River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million

Santa is scheduled to begin visiting Middletown neighborhoods on Dec. 5

Providence among 25 metro areas that have the highest homeownership rates in the US

Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10

On This Day In Newport History: Touro Synagogue dedicated on December 2, 1763

Last-place Patriots lose 3d straight to Buffalo, 24-10

Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10

Recent Local Obituaries

