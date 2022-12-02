What's Up This Weekend: Dec. 2 - 4
Here's a look at all that's happening, new, and to do this weekend and a roundup of all that latest headlines on What'sUpNewp
Good Afternoon,
It has been a busy Friday. Catch up on all of today’s latest headlines and plan that weekend away below.
Our website is updated 24 hours a day by our crew, so tune in there for the latest weather-related event updates, stories, breaking news, and more.
Have a great weekend & go Team USA! 🇺🇸
Ryan
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
We have a full recap of events, live music, and entertainment listings here.
Weekend Weather Forecast for Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
Your weather, marine, sun/moon/tide forecast is here.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
Open Houses: 24 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
Discover Newport: Holidays light up the Classic Coast
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3
Annual Lucy's Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton's Beach on Dec. 3
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3
Bowen’s Wharf postpones 52nd Annual Tree Lighting to Dec. 4
Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4
Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4
The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
What’sUpNewp, JPT to host its annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 21
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts
NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director
Weekend Weather Forecast for Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 update
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Open Houses: 24 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Santa is scheduled to begin visiting Middletown neighborhoods on Dec. 5
Providence among 25 metro areas that have the highest homeownership rates in the US
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10
Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4
On This Day In Newport History: Touro Synagogue dedicated on December 2, 1763
Last-place Patriots lose 3d straight to Buffalo, 24-10
Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10
Recent Local Obituaries