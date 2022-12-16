Twas’ the weekend before Christmas and there are a variety of festive events and activities for all to enjoy!

On Saturday, the Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden will be open from 9 am to 12 pm, offering fresh produce and other products. A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum is also taking place from 10 am to 4 pm.

In the morning, there will be a Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale and a Newport History Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport. Later in the day, there will be a KWANZAA Celebration at Innovate Newport, a Holiday Stocking Workshop for kids at the Newport Public Library, and a Sparkling Lights tour at The Breakers. In the evening, there will be live improv comedy at The Firehouse Theater and a Joyful Christmas concert with Eileen Ivers at The JPT Film & Event Center.

On Sunday, there are several events taking place as well. The Touro Synagogue will be open from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm for tours, and there will be a Christmas Specialty Market at the Tiverton Farmers Market. The Newport History Walking Tour: Golden to Gilded will take place at 11 am, and there will be a Christmas Storytelling with Santa event at the Colony House. In the afternoon, there will be a Meet and Greet Cruise with Santa from Bowen's Wharf, and the Sparkling Lights tour at The Breakers will also take place.

In addition to these events, there are also live music performances and other activities taking place at various restaurants and bars throughout the city. Whether you're interested in history, holiday traditions, or just looking for a fun way to spend the weekend, there's something for everyone this weekend in Newport County!

Brunch With Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, Eileen Ivers, John Pizzarelli Trio, and much more.

John Pizzarelli, Eileen Ivers, and Tim Reynolds lead the pack

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Standard bearer bringing classics from “The Great American Songbook” and more

Eileen Ivers returns to Newport to perform at The JPT on December 17.

