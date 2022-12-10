Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this weekend.

Also Happening This Weekend…

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

Open Houses: 14 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Sean Rowe playing La Farge Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 10 in ‘Newport Live’ show

Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10

‘Six Picks’ RI Breweries celebrate National Lager Day Saturday, Dec. 10

The Smithereens coming to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday, Dec. 10

Craft Fair to be held on Dec. 10, will benefit Rogers High School Class of 2026

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

Benefit Piano Recital to help Choral Collective of Newport County bring music to children

Visit Our Events Calendar

The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp

Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

On This Day – Dec. 10, 1905: U.S. Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island receives transmission of the first distress signal in U.S.

The average American car is older than ever before—here’s why that could keep increasing

Kenney’s 21 lead Bryant over Stony Brook 79-60

Richest and poorest states in America

Newport Police Department to reward good drivers during ‘Mission Blue Santa’

Senator Euer attends White House meeting on environmental priorities

Rhode Island is among states with the highest gas consumption

Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

Countdown begins to 2023 Army-Navy Football Game at Gillette Stadium

What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 9 – 11

RITBA director elected director of International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association

‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Best books about Newport

Recent Local Obituaries