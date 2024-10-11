Good Morning. It’s Friday, October 11, and today, we’re covering a Newport City Council workshop on the Resident Parking Program, all that’s happening this weekend, our final conversation with the candidates, and more.

Leading Off

Conversations With The Candidates

We wrap up our conversations with Newport City Council and Newport School Committee candidates this morning when Lynn Underwood Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council Second Ward, joins us at 10 am.

Over the last two weeks, we’ve had one-on-one conversations with eighteen candidates. Compare and contrast the candidates here→ [WUN]

Weekend Planner

What a weekend it will be in Newport with the Broadway Street Fair, Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, Italian Heritage Parade, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Newport Shipyard’s Pumpkin Regatta, Bowen’s Wharf Sidewalk Sale, and more taking place!

We have a full rundown of all that’s happening for events, entertainment, and more here. [WUN]

2024 Pumpkin Regatta to be held Friday, October 11, 2024, at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Credit: Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard

What To Know

News

⚡ On Thursday, the Newport Community Electricity program announced that new winter electricity supply prices would go into effect, beginning with the November 2024 meter read. Prices will still remain lower than the utility’s Residential Last Resort Service rate for the default electricity option. [WUN]

🏃 Motorists in Newport and Middletown should anticipate road closures and delays on Sunday due to the 15th annual Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. [WUN]

🚨 A Portsmouth man with outstanding warrants led officers on a chase, striking several vehicles in Middletown Thursday morning, according to police. [WPRI]

🕊️ Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96. [WUN]

Arts & Culture

🎬 The Gilded Age and Dark Tide are currently casting in Newport. [WUN]

🎶 Watch Elle King and Bertha: Grateful Drag team Up for “Fire on the Mountain” backstage at Newport Folk Festival. [Jambands]

Business + Nonprofit

👉 The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport will host an on-site hiring fair for science, technology, engineering, math, and other career paths on Nov. 2. [NUWC]

🔬 Claiborne Pell Fellowships are advancing faculty-student research at Salve Regina University. [SALVEtoday]

City & Government

🅿️ Newport City Council held a special workshop on Monday, October 7 to discuss potential changes to the city’s Resident Parking Program and review the role of the Interdepartmental Traffic Committee. [WUN]

Election 2024

🗳️ Xay Khamsyvoravong is seeking re-election to Newport City Council At-Large, emphasizing the need for continued action on pressing issues facing the city. In an interview with WUN on Thursday, Xay highlighted the council’s accomplishments over the past 22 months and outlined his priorities for another term. [WUN]

🗳️ Charlie Holder, currently serving as Newport’s second ward councilor, is running for an at-large seat on the City Council in the upcoming election. In an interview with WUN on Thursday, Holder discussed his campaign strategy, key city issues, and his approach to governance. [WUN]

🗳️ James Dring, seeking his third term on the Newport School Committee, is positioning himself as a voice of reason and fiscal responsibility as the district faces declining enrollment and budget constraints. In an interview with WUN on Thursday, Dring highlighted his support for school regionalization. [WUN]

🗳️ Lynn Underwood Ceglie, a Newport City Council Second Ward candidate, will join WUN at 10 am today as part of our “Ask The Candidate” series. [WUN]

Environment & Health

🌌 The northern lights put on a show in Rhode Island and Massachusetts Thursday night, filling the sky with vibrant colors. [WPRI]

🌊 The University of Rhode Island is asking Rhode Islanders to join the MyCoast: Rhode Island King Tide monitoring effort to help document the effect that extreme tide events have on state beaches, coastal waterways, private property, and public infrastructure. [Rhody Today]

🆓 A free presentation on navigating Medicare enrollment will be held at the Tiverton Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 24. [WUN]

Food & Drink

🍎 A beautiful fall weekend is the perfect time to visit farm stands around the region for apples, cider, pumpkin pie, and other delicious seasonal favorites. This week, we’ve selected a few that offer a popular treat: apple cider donuts. So get out and enjoy some area farms, bakeries, and other regional spots this weekend. [WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Edward Soares

🕊️ Rae Varner

Opinion

📰 Mother Jones → “Newport was used to billionaires. Then Stephen Schwarzman came to town”. [Mother Jones]

✍️ Charles Donahue weighs in with an endorsement of Beth Cullen for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

🗒️ Christine Hope Sullivan writes in to endorse Robert Leary for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

People & Profiles

🏎️ Classic car eye candy abounded at the Audrain Newport Concours. [Barrons]

Sailing & Sports

🏒 The Boston Bruins picked up a 6-4 win against Montreal in their home opener. [WUN]

🏈 The New England Patriots are turning things over to Drake Maye, and his first shot will come against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans. [WUN]

📸 What’sUpNewp’s Justin Walker will cover Portsmouth High School’s Homecoming Game on Saturday. Look for him at the game and look for coverage and his photo gallery on our website on Saturday night.

Things To Do

🛍️ Attention shoppers: head to Bowen’s Wharf today through Monday for their Annual Sidewalk Sale. [WUN]

🍂 Celebrate Fall with the Jamestown Arts Center during the annual Autumn Arts Open House on Sunday, October 20. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

⚓ Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Oct. 12, 06:00 AM until Oct. 12, 4:00 PM

Today: NW wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Avg. Water Temperature: 64°F.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:19 am & 2:45 pm | Low tide at 7:32 am & 9:27 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.5 days, 51% lighting.

🚢 Cruise Ship

Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Enchanted Princess on Sunday.

✅ Things To Do

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

🗓️ Local Government

No meetings are scheduled.