What’s Up This Weekend: Brunch with Santa, Cruise with Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, and more

Plus: The latest news from What's Up Newp
Good Morning,
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
What’s Up in and around Newport: Dec. 17 – 31
‘Through Her Eyes- A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined’ airs tonight on Rhode Island PBS
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Guitar heroes, REO Speedwagon and Nellie McKay
Now Hiring: 75 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
The Newport MFA presents readings, craft talks with best-selling authors
Freedom Boat Club acquires franchise locations in Newport, Portsmouth, Warwick, and Barrington
Newport Car Museum has welcomed nearly 50,000 people through its doors this year
Newport woman will be a contestant on Fox’s ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Rain, mainly after 1 pm. High near 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night - Rain. Low around 38. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday -A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 14 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 11 to 17 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - ESE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Rain, mainly before 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - NNW wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night -N wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:06 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 1:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.7 days, 99% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:41 am 8:02 pm | Low tide at 12:31 am & 1:40 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Brunch with Santa, Cruise with Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Guitar heroes, REO Speedwagon and Nellie McKay
7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 18 -19)
Saturday, December 18
Things To Do
8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie at Marble House
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
12 pm to 2 pm – Make Your Own Holiday Tea Towels at The Huddle
12 pm to 4 pm – Christmas Pop-Up Market at Sandywood Farmer’s Market
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5 pm – Holiday History Walk
7 pm – Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm to 10 pm – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at The Casino Theatre
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Green Valley Country Club – YNot2 from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm
Newport Sportsman’s Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
10 am – Tiverton Wastewater District
Sunday, December 19
Things To Do
8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
9 am to 12 pm – Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Viking
10 am to 1 pm – Brunch With Santa @ The Reef
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Bowen’s Wharf
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
12 pm to 2 pm – Reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas at Eisenhower Park
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
1:45 pm – Coastal Queen’s Meet and Greet with Santa Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
3:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
