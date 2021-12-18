What’s Up This Weekend: Brunch with Santa, Cruise with Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, and more

Plus: The latest news from What's Up Newp

Good Morning,

Here's a look at the latest from What's Up Newp and a roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

What’s Up in and around Newport: Dec. 17 – 31

‘Through Her Eyes- A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined’ airs tonight on Rhode Island PBS

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Guitar heroes, REO Speedwagon and Nellie McKay

Now Hiring: 75 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

The Newport MFA presents readings, craft talks with best-selling authors

Freedom Boat Club acquires franchise locations in Newport, Portsmouth, Warwick, and Barrington

Newport Car Museum has welcomed nearly 50,000 people through its doors this year

Newport woman will be a contestant on Fox’s ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Rain, mainly after 1 pm. High near 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

  • Saturday Night - Rain. Low around 38. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

  • Sunday -A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 14 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

  • Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 11 to 17 mph.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Rain, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - ESE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Rain, mainly before 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - NNW wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night -N wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 7:06 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 1:01 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 7:41 am 8:02 pm | Low tide at 12:31 am & 1:40 pm.

  • Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Saturday, December 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Green Valley Country Club – YNot2 from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

  • Newport Sportsman’s Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, December 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

