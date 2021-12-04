Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend - What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lantern Tours, and more

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.