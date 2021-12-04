What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lantern Tours, and more
Your comprehensive guide to what’s happening in Newport County this weekend, December 3 – 5, 2021.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend - What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lantern Tours, and more
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - WNW wind around 7 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt becoming NW after midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - NW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night -SE wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 9 to 12 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:15 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 1:18 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:07 am 8:33 pm | Low tide at 1 am & 2:12 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.8 days, 1% lighting.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
SantaCon returns to Newport on Saturday
Now Hiring: 77 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend: Hubby, Hiss, and Ladies of Folk
What’s Up in Theater: We review PPAC’s “HAMILTON”
Santa Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods beginning December 6
Concert Recap and Photos: Marshall Tucker Band brings the hits to Greenwich Odeum
Obituary: James Albert Girr Jr.
Inspired by Second Beach Christmas Tree, November Project Newport adds Christmas Tree to Easton’s Beach
Castle Hill Inn is bringing back its Pop-Up Tree and Wreath sale this weekend, proceeds benefit James L. Maher Center
Cranston man wins $1 million on “Millionaires Club” Instant Game
Holiday Exhibition at Tiverton Four Corners’ GALLERY at FOUR benefits Alzheimer’s Association
21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 3 – 5)
Narragansett Beer partners with Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing to launch ‘Norse x NorseWest’, a craft Nordic-inspired farmhouse ale
Santa scheduled to tour Newport’s neighborhoods beginning December 7
Rite-Solutions receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award from The U.S. Department of Labor
Trending Right Now
Cranston man wins $1 million on “Millionaires Club” Instant Game
SVF Foundation says that it has completed its mission, grants conservation easement to its land
21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 3 - 5)
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.