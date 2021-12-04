What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lantern Tours, and more

Your comprehensive guide to what’s happening in Newport County this weekend, December 3 – 5, 2021.

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

  • Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

  • Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - WNW wind around 7 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - WSW wind 7 to 11 kt becoming NW after midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - NW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night -SE wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 9 to 12 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 7:15 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 1:18 pm.

  • Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 8:07 am 8:33 pm | Low tide at 1 am & 2:12 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.8 days, 1% lighting.

