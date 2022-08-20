Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 20

⚓ On this day in 1915, Miramar Mansion was inaugurated. Located at 646 Bellevue Avenue, it was intended as a summer home for the George D. Widener family of Philadelphia. George and his son, Harry, Widener lost their lives aboard the RMS Titanic. Read More

⚓ Singer-Songwriter and American legend Judy Collins returned to Newport for two shows this weekend, thrilling her fans Friday, August 19 on her opening night at the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - Concert Recap and Photos: Judy Collins at Jane Pickens Theater

⚓ It was a classic rock show for the ages Thursday night when Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening played Bold Point Park in East Providence. Ken with more - Concert Recap and Photos: Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening at Bold Point Park

⚓ Newport's most anticipated summer bike event - the 10 Spot Ride - returns on Saturday, August 27th! Read More - Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing

⚓ If you played the Powerball in Jamestown this week, check your ticket. A $50,000 ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms.

⚓ A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Newport.

⚓ Here’s the latest info on Middletown & Newport Public Schools Regionlization from the City of Newport - Here’s what you need to know about regionalization before next week’s community meetings

What’s Up Today

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Saturday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: ESE wind around 6 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide - Saturday

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours & 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:56 am & 3:31 pm | Low tide at 7:59 am & 10:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 22.8 days, 43% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide - Sunday

Sunrise: 6 am | Sunset: 7:36 pm | 13 hours & 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:54 am & 4:35 pm | Low tide at 9:05 am & 11:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.7 days, 34% lighting.

