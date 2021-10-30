Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

⚓️ What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more

⚓️ “Six Picks” Halloween Edition: The best in local music – Low Lily, Big Lux and Whitney

⚓️ 23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend

⚓️ Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Showers. Patchy fog. High near 64. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Low around 57. East wind 11 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday -Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.