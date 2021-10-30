Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Happening This Weekend
⚓️ What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more
⚓️ “Six Picks” Halloween Edition: The best in local music – Low Lily, Big Lux and Whitney
⚓️ 23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend
⚓️ Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Showers. Patchy fog. High near 64. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Low around 57. East wind 11 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday -Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -E wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - E wind around 11 kt becoming SW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - SW wind 10 to 14 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - W wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 7:15 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 10 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:22 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 10:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.2 days, 39% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 10 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:20 am & 4:38 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 10:57 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.2 days, 29% lighting.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Paid metered parking season comes to a close on Sunday
What’s Your Favorite Halloween Movie? Our Round-Up of the Best – Part 1 of 2
RITBA completes transition to electronic-only tolling on Newport Pell Bridge
101 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10
23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend
Gerry Goldstein: Horse sense from a cowboy philosopher
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Right Now
Nor'easter Update: National Grid responding to power outages
101 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
ICYMI: On What’s Up Newp This Week
Opinion: Lucy’s Hearth needs the community’s support now more than ever - October 28, 2021
National Grid making progress in restoration efforts - October 28, 2021
Celtic Woman’s “Postcards From Ireland” arriving at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 18, 2022 - October 28, 2021
What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more - October 28, 2021
Opinion – Rep. Carson: High stakes of appropriate coastal management - October 27, 2021
Edward King House to serve as a new drop-off site for Meals on Wheels - October 27, 2021
Newport resident named new VP & Branch Sales Manager at BankNewport’s North Kingstown branch - October 27, 2021
Ticket Giveaway: S.G. Goodman Saturday, Oct. 30th at the Newport Casino - October 27, 2021
Nor’easter Update: National Grid responding to power outages - October 27, 2021
Update: All restrictions lifted on Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges - October 27, 2021
Got storm photos? Send us your pics by 9PM Wednesday - October 27, 2021
Obituary: Molly Falconer de Ramel - October 27, 2021
Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years - October 27, 2021
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays - October 27, 2021
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map - October 27, 2021
Weather Alert: Conditions expected to worsen this evening, power outages possible - October 26, 2021
Tom Rush joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation - October 26, 2021
Newport School Superintendent joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation - October 26, 2021
What Sold: 22 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 18 – 22) - October 26, 2021
Obituary: Dorothy Ann “Dotti” Garman - October 26, 2021
Elvis Costello and the Imposters playing PPAC Thursday, October 28 - October 26, 2021
Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6October 26, 2021
Sour Grapes: October 26 - October 26, 2021
Affordable Housing remains elusive, as residents in one nearby town reject plan for mixed rent project - October 26, 2021
Governor McKee, RIDOH: 90% of adult Rhode Islanders at Least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 - October 25, 2021
Weather Alert: High Wind Warning issued for the region – Storm arrives Tuesday - October 25, 2021
Home on North Main Road in Jamestown sells for $3.76 million - October 25, 2021
Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank creates new Aquidneck Island Regional Resilience Coordinator position - October 25, 2021
Two new exhibitions coming to the Jamestown Arts Center - October 25, 2021
Bon Iver coming to Bold Point Park in June - October 25, 2021
Obituary: Elizabeth Marion (Matter) Chambers - October 25, 2021
Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30 - October 25, 2021
Brown University to significantly expand financial aid and college access - October 25, 2021
