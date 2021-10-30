Weekend Guide & Weekly Recap

Plus: 101 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

Happening This Weekend

⚓️ What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more

⚓️ “Six Picks” Halloween Edition: The best in local music – Low Lily, Big Lux and Whitney

⚓️ 23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend

⚓️ Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Showers. Patchy fog. High near 64. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

  • Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Low around 57. East wind 11 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

  • Sunday -Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

  • Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -E wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - E wind around 11 kt becoming SW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - SW wind 10 to 14 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - W wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 7:15 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 10 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 3:22 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 10:21 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.2 days, 39% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 10 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 4:20 am & 4:38 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 10:57 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.2 days, 29% lighting.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Paid metered parking season comes to a close on Sunday

What’s Your Favorite Halloween Movie? Our Round-Up of the Best – Part 1 of 2

RITBA completes transition to electronic-only tolling on Newport Pell Bridge

101 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

“Six Picks” Halloween Edition: The best in local music – Low Lily, Big Lux and Whitney

Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10

23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend

Gerry Goldstein: Horse sense from a cowboy philosopher

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: On What’s Up Newp This Week

We’ll See You Out There

