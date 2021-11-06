What’s Up This Weekend: A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
Good Morning,
⚓️ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s our weekly roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
Full Story - Now Hiring: 95+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
⚓️ There’s rock and roll in the air this weekend with several high-energy concerts around the state. Check out some live music today!
Full Story - Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Wallflowers, Garcia Peoples and Sugar Cones
⚓️ A near-capacity crowd filled the Jane Pickens Theatre Thursday night when folk legend Tom Rush played an intimate show with accompanist Matt Nakoa. What’sUpNewp concert photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few pictures from the evening.
Read More - Concert Recap and Photos: Tom Rush at Jane Pickens Theater
⚓️Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ tonight, check those smoke detectors, too.
⚓️ ICYMI: Marco’s Cafe is now open at 382 Spring Street, formerly Rosemary & Thyme.
⚓️ A reminder to register for an appointment if you plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccination for a child 5 to 11 years of age. RIDOH is reminding Rhode Islanders that vaccination sites plan the amount of vaccine to have on hand using registration information, “People who arrive at vaccination clinics without appointments may not receive a vaccine if there is not enough supply at the clinic. Registering in advance is the best way to guarantee that a dose will be on site for your child”.
⚓️ Newswire,
WPRI - Fall dishes featured as 15th Annual Newport Restaurant Week gets underway
WJAR - Newport's Eisenhower Park is being transformed into Hocus Pocus 2 set
RI.Gov - DEM, Center for Mediation Announce $475,000 Grant Award to Launch Mental Health and Wellness Program for Farmers, Fishermen, and Forestry Workers
⚓️ Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Wallflowers, Garcia Peoples and Sugar Cones
Newport County Open Houses: 24 listings to check out this weekend
Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals
Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6
Winter Farmers Market finds new home at Stoneacre Garden, will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets
Weather
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night -Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Sunday -Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E around 6 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - NNE wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 7:23 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm | 10 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:23 am & 9:49 pm | Low tide at 2:20 am & 3:21 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.2 days, 2% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:15 am & 9:43 pm | Low tide at 2:08 am & 3:12 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.4 days, 6% lighting.
