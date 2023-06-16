What's Up This Weekend
11th Hour Racing Team working around the clock to repair boat after retiring from Leg 7
What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
Weekend Open Houses in Newport County: June 16 – 18
Looking for your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents several exciting open house opportunities for prospective buyers.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 16-18)
Rickie Lee Jones, Deer Tick, The Cure and more this weekend!
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 16-18)
Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Pride and more!
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island
Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond
Team USA to take on Spain at Newport Polo on June 17
The Newport International Polo Series, Presented by Turkish Airlines will feature the return of the Spanish Polo Team for a historic 8th challenge against Team USA on Saturday, June 17 in a 32-year rivalry for the perpetual cup.
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live swing into the season with the Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Summer Outdoor Concert Series will feature nationally and globally recognized musicians
Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on June 17
Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.
Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 17
Family fun-filled event returns to Trinity Church.
Two-day event will celebrate Juneteenth in Newport
Event to take place on June 18 & 19 in Washington Square and Friends Meeting House
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Neptune
“Meet Neptune, a charming feline with an enchanting personality”
After a collision, the U.S. boat retires from final leg of Ocean Race, asks for a ruling
Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour has filed a Request for Redress to the World Sailing International Jury.
The Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing Team is focused on sailing to Genova
Resilient American team is working to repair damaged boat and secure overall race title…
11th Hour Racing Team has retired from Leg 7 of The Ocean Race due to substantial damage caused by a collision with a competitor minutes after the start in The Hague
The Ocean Race: Racing to the Grand Finale in Genova continues despite drama and shock of collision
8 boats, spread across two fleets, are racing to Italy while 11th Hour Racing Team considers its next steps in The Hague…
What’s Up Today: Friday, June 16
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Newport today | Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: McCoy Mrubata Quartet
Recent Local Obituaries
Carlos Mayor Mercurio
January 01, 1936 – June 14, 2023
