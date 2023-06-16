Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.

Looking for your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents several exciting open house opportunities for prospective buyers.

Rickie Lee Jones, Deer Tick, The Cure and more this weekend!

Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Pride and more!

Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond

The Newport International Polo Series, Presented by Turkish Airlines will feature the return of the Spanish Polo Team for a historic 8th challenge against Team USA on Saturday, June 17 in a 32-year rivalry for the perpetual cup.

Summer Outdoor Concert Series will feature nationally and globally recognized musicians

Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.

Family fun-filled event returns to Trinity Church.

Event to take place on June 18 & 19 in Washington Square and Friends Meeting House

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

“Meet Neptune, a charming feline with an enchanting personality”

Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour has filed a Request for Redress to the World Sailing International Jury.

Resilient American team is working to repair damaged boat and secure overall race title…

11th Hour Racing Team has retired from Leg 7 of The Ocean Race due to substantial damage caused by a collision with a competitor minutes after the start in The Hague

8 boats, spread across two fleets, are racing to Italy while 11th Hour Racing Team considers its next steps in The Hague…

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Newport today | Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: McCoy Mrubata Quartet

Recent Local Obituaries

January 01, 1936 – June 14, 2023

Popular Stories On WUN Right Now