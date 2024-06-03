What’s Up This Week in Newport; Ceglie running for 2nd Ward; A look at the 13 homes that changed hands last week
Plus, the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and a look at What's Up on Tuesday
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, John Hiatt and Andy Summer live at The JPT, Ragged Island Music Festival, and more.
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
The event is scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm.
What Sold: A look at 13 home sales across Newport County (May 27 – 31)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.
Lynn Underwood Ceglie announces candidacy for reelection to Newport City Council; will run for Second Ward Councilor
Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November.
Italian team Acrobatica continues strong performance winning Leg 2 of the Atlantic Cup
Surging into first place overnight Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 8:56:52 A.M. EST just 7 minutes 31 seconds ahead of Vogue avec un Crohn
BankRI awards $23,500 in grants to Aquidneck Island nonprofits
The grants will help fund programs for youth and adults across Newport County.
South County Museum to hold 13th Annual Fourth of July Rhode Island Red Chick Hatch
100 chicks hatching, Declaration of Independence reading, music, concessions, crafts & game
South County Distillers introduces two new canned cocktails just in time for summer
South County Distillers, the sister company of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, today announced the launch of two exciting new canned cocktails just in time for the summer season
Book Review: Indigenous author explores charged issue of blood lines in his debut novel `Fire Exit’
“Fire Exit” is narrated by a white man named Charles, who lives across the river from the Penobscot Nation in Maine. For years he has watched from afar as Elizabeth, the child he fathered with a Native woman, grows up on the reservation with her mother, Mary, and her Native stepfather, Roger. He longs to tell her the truth about her paternity, but Mary insists on keeping it a secret.
Celtics have followed ‘craziness’ of Joe Mazzulla’s coaching style straight to the NBA Finals
From Mazzulla’s perspective, it’s about forming the kind of bonds that may ultimately bring Boston another championship.
Senator Reed traveling to Normandy for D-Day Remembrance
Bipartisan delegation to honor 80th anniversary of historic invasion
Salve Regina offers a new online master’s degree to build expertise in high-purpose leadership
10-course graduate program in Organizational Transformation and Leadership is enrolling for this fall
Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18
The event celebrates Aquidneck Island’s unique foodie culture and includes complimentary tastings from local makers, growers, and live entertainment by area musicians.
Climate solution: Massachusetts town experiments with community heating and cooling
The Framingham system consists of a giant underground loop filled with water and antifreeze, similar to the way gas is delivered to several houses in a neighborhood.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport Police arrest eight over the weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 31 – June 3, 2024
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Elliot’s Ride for Everyone is for all ages, styles, mobilities, numbers of wheels, and number of legs – yes, leashed pets are welcome!
Portsmouth Community playground is open
June 1st was a really good day for the children and families of Aquidneck Island. The entire community gathered on Turnpike Avenue to celebrate the Four Hearts Foundation as they opened their new inclusive and adaptive playground.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There
Happening Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
Happening Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine
Tuesday: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:36 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:52 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: CARISSA BROADBENT – ASHES & THE STAR-CURSED KING RELEASE at Charter Books
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup – A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery London 2024 at 5:30 pm, Challengers at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 5:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee at 11 am, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival