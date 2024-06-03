Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, John Hiatt and Andy Summer live at The JPT, Ragged Island Music Festival, and more.

The event is scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.

Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November.

Surging into first place overnight Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 8:56:52 A.M. EST just 7 minutes 31 seconds ahead of Vogue avec un Crohn

The grants will help fund programs for youth and adults across Newport County.

100 chicks hatching, Declaration of Independence reading, music, concessions, crafts & game

South County Distillers, the sister company of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, today announced the launch of two exciting new canned cocktails just in time for the summer season

“Fire Exit” is narrated by a white man named Charles, who lives across the river from the Penobscot Nation in Maine. For years he has watched from afar as Elizabeth, the child he fathered with a Native woman, grows up on the reservation with her mother, Mary, and her Native stepfather, Roger. He longs to tell her the truth about her paternity, but Mary insists on keeping it a secret.

From Mazzulla’s perspective, it’s about forming the kind of bonds that may ultimately bring Boston another championship.

Bipartisan delegation to honor 80th anniversary of historic invasion

10-course graduate program in Organizational Transformation and Leadership is enrolling for this fall

The event celebrates Aquidneck Island’s unique foodie culture and includes complimentary tastings from local makers, growers, and live entertainment by area musicians.

The Framingham system consists of a giant underground loop filled with water and antifreeze, similar to the way gas is delivered to several houses in a neighborhood.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 31 – June 3, 2024

Elliot’s Ride for Everyone is for all ages, styles, mobilities, numbers of wheels, and number of legs – yes, leashed pets are welcome!

June 1st was a really good day for the children and families of Aquidneck Island. The entire community gathered on Turnpike Avenue to celebrate the Four Hearts Foundation as they opened their new inclusive and adaptive playground.

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine

Tuesday: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:36 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:52 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery London 2024 at 5:30 pm, Challengers at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Happening This Week

What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival