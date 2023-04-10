Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.

The term is among 370 new ones added in 2022, during this age when the coinage of words and phrases moves appreciably faster than the transport of goods.

Bio-pic offers a superb look at the late singer’s career and enduring impact – streaming later this month

Senator Ujifusa’s bill would instruct the Auditor General to hire an independent consultant to compare costs and patient outcomes of the MCO program to those that could be achieved under a fee-for-service, state-managed program.

David Pastrnak followed Brad Marchand’s advice all the way to a career year.

Noah Kahan will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

Stacker cited data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau to visualize and explain the shortage of U.S. homes for sale and what that means ahead of peak homebuying season.

The contract will be performed in Newport, RI, and areas where the Navy has indicated a significant need, according to Rite-Solutions.

“From Fields to Festivals: Parks and Recreation in Rhode Island” Celebrates State’s Outdoor Spaces

A fire broke out at a Massachusetts church not long after Easter services, with more than 100 firefighters working to save the 114-year-old structure.

This grant program will make $20 million available to fund important road, bridge, and sidewalk projects on locally maintained city and town roads.

Emmanuel Church, Newport, where Posy worshipped and taught, will welcome Posy’s friends, family, and neighbors to a celebration of her life, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

March 13, 1928 – April 08, 2023

