Gerry Goldstein: New words – When it rains, it pours
Plus: Noah Kahan added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
What’s Up this week in Newport: April 10 – 16
Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.
Gerry Goldstein: New words – When it rains, it pours
The term is among 370 new ones added in 2022, during this age when the coinage of words and phrases moves appreciably faster than the transport of goods.
‘Little Richard: I am Everything,’ new doc playing Jane Pickens Tuesday, April 11
Bio-pic offers a superb look at the late singer’s career and enduring impact – streaming later this month
Sen. Ujifusa introduces bill to audit Medicaid middlemen
Senator Ujifusa’s bill would instruct the Auditor General to hire an independent consultant to compare costs and patient outcomes of the MCO program to those that could be achieved under a fee-for-service, state-managed program.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60
David Pastrnak followed Brad Marchand’s advice all the way to a career year.
Noah Kahan added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Noah Kahan will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The 2023 housing market in 5 charts
Stacker cited data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau to visualize and explain the shortage of U.S. homes for sale and what that means ahead of peak homebuying season.
Rite-Solutions receives Next-Generation Attack Submarine Navy Contract
The contract will be performed in Newport, RI, and areas where the Navy has indicated a significant need, according to Rite-Solutions.
Secretary of State Amore and Rhode Island State Archives open new exhibit
“From Fields to Festivals: Parks and Recreation in Rhode Island” Celebrates State’s Outdoor Spaces
Fire damages Massachusetts church after Easter services
A fire broke out at a Massachusetts church not long after Easter services, with more than 100 firefighters working to save the 114-year-old structure.
Governor McKee, RIDOT, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, Municipal Leaders highlight proposed #RIReady municipal road fund program
This grant program will make $20 million available to fund important road, bridge, and sidewalk projects on locally maintained city and town roads.
Recent Local Obituaries
Rosemary Herrick “Posy” Jackson
Emmanuel Church, Newport, where Posy worshipped and taught, will welcome Posy’s friends, family, and neighbors to a celebration of her life, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.
Frances Anne “Lolie” (Doyle) McSoley
March 13, 1928 – April 08, 2023
