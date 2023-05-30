The Latest

A look at the 25 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week, May 22 – 26, 2023.

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

The ReFill—a store at 42 Spring Street where you can get common household items like laundry detergent, surface cleaners, and beauty products without plastic packaging—will celebrate its first anniversary on June 1st with a month-long sale.

Branch opened in 1961 as the Bank’s second location; a mobile branch has been established behind the existing building for customers’ convenience

The Boston Celtics began their season in chaos. They ended it confronted with a decision that could shape the franchise for years to come.

The exhibit runs through late September.

A section of the roof of a former stable collapsed under the boy’s weight Monday at Brenton Point State Park in Newport, the state Department of Environmental Management said in a statement.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Department of Environmental Management plans on demolition ‘The Bells’ in Newport (WLNE)

State Health and Environmental Officials Urge Prevention to Avoid Tick Bites; RIDOH Launches New Data Dashboard for Tick-Borne Diseases (DEM)

McKee Administration Supports Early Childhood Educators Through Step Up to Child Care WAGE$ (RI.Gov)

The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.

Operators of STR Properties Required to Register with City

As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Wednesday that a special public forum will be held so Newport residents can hear from the two finalists.

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Women in Business Luncheon at Marble House on Thursday, June 1st.

The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.

Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.