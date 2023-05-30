What's Up this week and weekend in Newport | 25 homes sold in Newport County last week | and more
The Latest
Newport County Real Estate Market: A look at the 25 homes that sold last week
A look at the 25 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week, May 22 – 26, 2023.
What’s Up This Week: May 30 – June 4
BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.
The ReFill celebrates its first anniversary with June sale
The ReFill—a store at 42 Spring Street where you can get common household items like laundry detergent, surface cleaners, and beauty products without plastic packaging—will celebrate its first anniversary on June 1st with a month-long sale.
BankNewport to renovate Middletown Branch
Branch opened in 1961 as the Bank’s second location; a mobile branch has been established behind the existing building for customers’ convenience
Future of Brown-Tatum tandem in spotlight as Celtics enter offseason
The Boston Celtics began their season in chaos. They ended it confronted with a decision that could shape the franchise for years to come.
GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport features the works of R.I. artists: Abu, Stephen Brunelli, Tyler O’Grady
The exhibit runs through late September.
Teens hospitalized after accident in abandoned building at Rhode Island state park
A section of the roof of a former stable collapsed under the boy’s weight Monday at Brenton Point State Park in Newport, the state Department of Environmental Management said in a statement.
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, May 30
Celtics drop game 7 | Structure collapse at The Bells injures four juveniles
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Happen To
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Recent Local Obituaries
Laurene D. Weeden
January 8, 1961 – May 24, 2023
Marguerite Sloan Bailey
March 21, 1928 – May 18, 2023
Leonard Francis Bucci
September 25, 1948 – May 20, 2023
Newswire
Department of Environmental Management plans on demolition ‘The Bells’ in Newport (WLNE)
State Health and Environmental Officials Urge Prevention to Avoid Tick Bites; RIDOH Launches New Data Dashboard for Tick-Borne Diseases (DEM)
McKee Administration Supports Early Childhood Educators Through Step Up to Child Care WAGE$ (RI.Gov)
What’s Up This Week
Kingscote, Hunter House to open May 30
The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.
City of Newport: Short-term rental renewals are due by May 31
Operators of STR Properties Required to Register with City
City of Newport will host a public community forum with finalists for Police Chief
As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport on Wednesday that a special public forum will be held so Newport residents can hear from the two finalists.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Women in Business Luncheon
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Women in Business Luncheon at Marble House on Thursday, June 1st.
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference to be held in Newport on June 3
The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
