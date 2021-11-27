What’s Up This Thanksgiving Weekend: Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
Plus - Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Neutral Nation, Deer Tick and the All-Star Stars
Good Morning,
Today is Saturday, November 27.
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Fall Supporter Drive: WUN’s Fall Supporter Drive is underway. We’ve added 98 new supporters since Monday (Thank you all!), we’re looking to add 52 more! If you value what we do and the news, information, and entertainment we provide, please consider becoming a WUN Supporter today.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Opinion: Bishop’s 4th Street Diner and the North End Urban Plan
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Neutral Nation, Deer Tick and the All-Star Stars
MLK Center to host free community holiday dinner on December 1
Newport, Tiverton groups sharing $660,000 in grants to strengthen nonprofits led by people of color
Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met
Blackstone River Theatre Holiday Craft Fair and Festival returns with 24 crafters and live music
RITBA: For the first time since the pandemic began, traffic returning to 2019 levels on Pell Bridge
Trending Right Now
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend - Neutral Nation, Deer Tick and the All-Star Stars
What’s Up This Thanksgiving Weekend: Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
What Sold: 37 Newport County real estate sales, transactions
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday -A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - WNW wind around 15 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - WNW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night -Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:04 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:46 am &2 pm | Low tide at 7:29 am & 8:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 22.6 days, 45% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
Things To Do on Saturday
9:30 am to 2:30 pm – Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
10 am to 12 pm – Tiverton Land Trust Thanksgiving Hike at Pardon Gray Preserve
10 am to 3 pm – Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm at Castle Hill Inn
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12 pm to 2 pm – Holiday Wreath Crafting Workshop at The Huddle
12 pm to 4 pm – Thanksgiving Specialty Farmers Market at Sandywoods
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
2 pm & 7 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
2:30 pm – The Wizard of Oz at JPT FIlm & Event Center
4 pm to 6 pm – ‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall
4 pm to 6 pm – Christmas Tree Lighting at Island Park
4 pm to 7 pm – Drag Bingo – A Fundraiser for Newport Pride 2022 at Newport Craft
6:30 pm – Home Alone at JPT Film & Event Center
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Wizard of Oz at 2:30 pm, Home Alone at 6:30 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Bobbyy T from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Things To Do on Sunday
10 am to 3 pm – Holiday Market at Hotel Viking
10 am to 3 pm – Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm at Castle Hill Inn
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
2 pm & 6 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
3 pm – Evensong for Advent Sunday at Trinity Church
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government on Saturday and Sunday
Nothing scheduled.
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.