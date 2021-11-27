What’s Up This Thanksgiving Weekend: Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more

Good Morning,

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday -A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Saturday - WNW wind around 15 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - WNW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night -Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:04 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:46 am &2 pm | Low tide at 7:29 am & 8:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 22.6 days, 45% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Things To Do on Saturday

Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Wizard of Oz at 2:30 pm, Home Alone at 6:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Bobbyy T from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Things To Do on Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government on Saturday and Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

