What's Up Newsletter: January 7

The Latest from WUN
This Day in History: January 9, 1948 – Bill Cowsill born in Middletown
Do you want to build a snowman? Check out your photos from the January storm
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 2022 Grand Marshall, dedication
New York Yacht Club to challenge for 37th America’s Cup with American Magic
Aquidneck Land Trust announces conservation of 7.56-acre section of Glen Farm
Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 9 hours & 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:42 am & 2 pm | Low tide at 8:23 am & 7:27 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7,6 days, 52% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 mp - Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink open
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
10 am - Jamestown Housing Authority
5:30 pm - Middletown Town Council
5:30 pm - Middletown School Committee
5:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
5:30 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
5:30 pm - Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Committee
6:15 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
We’ll See You Out There
