What's Up Newsletter: January 7

⚓️ With total snow accumulation possible of 6 to 8”, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for today.

⚓️ It will be a distance learning day for Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Jamestown today. Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth are among the many communities with a parking ban. Keep an eye on cancellations, delays, and more here - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

⚓️ If your new year’s resolution involves health and wellness, don’t forget about your skin - Winter skincare advice from one of Newport’s top skin specialists

⚓️ Among the many great musicians who call Rhode Island home, Doug Woolverton stands out from the crowd. The trumpeter has played with nationally known artists like Aretha Franklin, Warren Haynes, Roomful of Blues, and most recently, blues keyboardist Victor Wainwright. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to Woolverton about his upcoming show in East Greenwich - What’s Up Interview: Doug Woolverton, playing Miles Davis tribute Valentines show Feb. 12

Winter skincare advice from one of Newport's top skin specialists

What's Up Interview: Doug Woolverton, playing Miles Davis tribute Valentines show Feb. 12

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Providence Performing Arts Center announces ARTS Scholarships program

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning issued – 5-8 inches of snow expected for RI and southeastern MA

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

  • Today - Snow, mainly before 2 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 34. Breezy, with a north wind of 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

  • Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

  • Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

  • Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the evening.

  • Today - NNE wind 12 to 17 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Snow, mainly before 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Tonight - WNW wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

  • Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 9 hours & 20 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 11:23 am & 11:54 pm | Low tide at 4:23 am & 4:59 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.7 days, 23% lighting.

safeharbornewportshipyard - Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard welcomed the historic 322-foot Norwegian tall ship ‘Statsraad Lehmkul’ into Newport yesterday. She is one of the world’s largest, oldest and most beautiful sailing ships that offers unique experiences at sea. Built in 1914, she was originally a school training ship for the German merchant marine, and was purchased by Norway in 1921. Statsraad Lehmkul arrived from Brooklyn, NY to pick up over 80 sailors from the Norwegian Naval School who will begin their annual 3-month leadership training voyage, which will take them around Cape Horn via the Azores, Rio de Janeiro, Punta Arenas and Ushuaia.
