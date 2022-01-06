What's Up Newsletter: January 6

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, January 6.

⚓️ In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rhode Island is now making Pfizer booster doses available to people who completed a primary series of Pfizer vaccine five months ago. Previously, people who completed a primary series of Pfizer vaccine needed to wait at least six months. The booster interval recommendations for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) have not changed.

⚓️ Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) will host a virtual Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus conversation featuring U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Sen. Dawn Euer, who both traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, in the fall to participate in the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

⚓️ Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced on Wednesday that after leading the Show for over two decades, Nancy Piffard, show director, is retiring. Desiring a continuity of leadership, Lisa Knowles, who has been the Show’s senior sales manager, has been promoted to replace Piffard. To ensure a streamlined transition Piffard will continue in a consulting role through early spring.

⚓️ Travel + Leisure named Newport among the 50 best places to travel in 2022.

⚓️ Newport Jazz And Folk Festivals have partnered with Dice for their digital ticketing.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight - Snow, mainly after 3 am. Low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tomorrow - Rain and snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 2 pm and 3 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - W wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Snow, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours & 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:30 am & 10:58 pm | Low tide at 3:31 am & 4:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, French Dispatch at 7:30 pm

City & Government

