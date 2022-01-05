What's Up Newsletter: January 5

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, January 5.

⚓️ The General Assembly on Tuesday voted to override the governor’s veto of legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to require every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island to be registered with the Department of Business Regulation.

⚓️ If you like your martini’s shaken, not stirred, your time is now. Get your Bond on for a James Bond movie celebration this month at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport.

⚓️ Following a unanimous vote by the House and Senate, Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday signed RI Rebounds, the Governor's plan to invest $119 million in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds in Rhode Island's children, families, workers, housing, and small businesses.

⚓️ Start 2022 by registering to vote! The League of Women Voters of Newport County is encouraging all Newport County residents who are not yet registered to vote to head to their local city or town hall on Thursday between 9 am to 4 pm to register to vote.

⚓️ Brick Alley Pub is hosting one of their famous wine dinners on January 21. Details here.

Weather

Today - Rain, mainly after noon. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly before 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Snow likely, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - S wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming W after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours & 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:39 am & 10:04 pm | Low tide at 2:40 am & 3:39 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.5 days, 7% lighting.

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Goldfinger at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

