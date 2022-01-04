What's Up Newsletter: January 4

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, January 4.

⚓️ Jamestown’s Conanicut Marina and the Taylor Point Boat Yard have been acquired by TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas.

⚓️ Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 21 homes that sold in Newport County last week.

⚓️ Another brewery is opening in Rhode Island. Providence Brewing Co will host a grand opening of its taphouse at 10 Sims Avenue in Providence on January 8.

⚓️ Rhode Island Legislators return to the State House today to finish 2021 business before convening their 2022 session. Among the matters - both chambers are scheduled to consider overriding the governor’s veto of this legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to create a statewide registry of every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island.

⚓️ The E-ZPass customer service walk-in center in Jamestown will be closed to the public from January 3rd-January 7th and will reopen on Monday, January 10th. The E-ZPass call center will be open beginning on January 4th from 9 am - 5 pm.

⚓️ For those who head to Naval Station Newport - The following schedule changes will be made to installation access via Gate 17 beginning Monday, Jan. 10: Mon. - Fri., 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. and Sun., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No changes to Gate 1 hours.

⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Daily data last updated: December 30, 2021

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5 am. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tomorrow - Rain, mainly after noon. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Rain, mainly before 9 pm. Low around 36. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SSW 11 to 14 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:46 am & 9:11pm | Low tide at 1:46 am & 2:56 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

