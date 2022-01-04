What's Up Newsletter: January 4
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marina acquires Conanicut Marina and Taylor Point Boat Yard
Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, January 4.
⚓️ Jamestown’s Conanicut Marina and the Taylor Point Boat Yard have been acquired by TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas.
⚓️ Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 21 homes that sold in Newport County last week.
⚓️ Another brewery is opening in Rhode Island. Providence Brewing Co will host a grand opening of its taphouse at 10 Sims Avenue in Providence on January 8.
⚓️ Rhode Island Legislators return to the State House today to finish 2021 business before convening their 2022 session. Among the matters - both chambers are scheduled to consider overriding the governor’s veto of this legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to create a statewide registry of every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island.
⚓️ The E-ZPass customer service walk-in center in Jamestown will be closed to the public from January 3rd-January 7th and will reopen on Monday, January 10th. The E-ZPass call center will be open beginning on January 4th from 9 am - 5 pm.
⚓️ For those who head to Naval Station Newport - The following schedule changes will be made to installation access via Gate 17 beginning Monday, Jan. 10: Mon. - Fri., 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. and Sun., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No changes to Gate 1 hours.
⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Rhode Island Legislators return to State House on Tuesday
Musical "An Officer and a Gentleman" coming to PPAC Feb.18-20
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marina acquires Conanicut Marina and Taylor Point Boat Yard
Providence Brewing Co. announces Grand Opening of taphouse Saturday, Jan. 8
What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 27 – 31)
Local Obituaries
TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marina acquires Conanicut Marina and Taylor Point Boat Yard
What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 27 - 31)
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Daily data last updated: December 30, 2021
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 42 by 5 am. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph.
Tomorrow - Rain, mainly after noon. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - Rain, mainly before 9 pm. Low around 36. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SSW 11 to 14 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:46 am & 9:11pm | Low tide at 1:46 am & 2:56 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.4 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 9 pm - Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
11:30 am - Newport Canvassing Authority
2:15 pm - Newport Board of Tax Appeals
5:30 pm - Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee
6:30 pm - Tiverton Budget Committee
7 pm - Tiverton School Committee
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Budget Committee
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
We’ll See You Out There
