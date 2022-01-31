What's Up Newsletter: January 31
Local surfer’s One Last Wave Project helps thousands cope with grief
Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:39 am on Sunday, January 30. Here’s the latest…
- - When he posted this TikTok video on January 4th in hopes of connecting with others experiencing profound grief, local surfer Dan Fischer didn’t know he was starting a worldwide movement to help people cope with the loss of a loved one. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more - Local surfer’s One Last Wave Project helps thousands cope with grief
- - The Blizzard of 2022 certainly left its mark on Newport, Rhode Island, and Southern New England. Here’s what Newport looked like on the afternoon of Sunday, January 30 following the storm that dropped 21″ of snow on the area - In Pictures: The scene around Newport the day after the Blizzard of 2022
- - As shared by Newport Police Department, Ocean Drive shut itself down during the storm;
- - If you’re planning on walking the Cliff Walk, it’s going to take a bit more effort following the storm;
- - The Blizzard of 2022 is still having an impact on things. Newport and Portsmouth Public Schools are on a one-hour delay this morning. See the full list here - List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
- - Take note nacho fans - Brick Alley Pub is closed for their annual maintenance improvements beginning today through Thursday, February 10.
- - Our poll of the moment - Where is your favorite place for brunch in Newport?
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 4:59 pm | 10 hours of sun.
High tide at 6:50 am & 7:12 pm | Low tide at 1:07 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.2 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am - Watercolor Painting with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5:30 pm - Fix-A-Flat Clinic with Bike Newport
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
12:30 pm - Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee
5:30 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Public Schools – Student Engagement Facilitator @ Pell Elementary
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Pink Pineapple – Boutiqe Manager
