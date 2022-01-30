Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:18 am on Sunday, January 30. Here’s the latest…

- - The National Weather Service has determined that official blizzard conditions were reached in Newport, Westerly, Providence, and Block Island.

- - Speaking of the National Weather Service, their snow reports have recorded 21” of snow for Newport, 22” for Tiverton, 16.5” for Portsmouth, and 21” in Providence. Here’s how much snow has fallen so far across Rhode Island

- - As of midnight, all local bridges have reopened and there is no longer a travel ban. While crews are working hard to clear all road, there’s still a lot of work to be done. Use caution if you’re planning to drive anywhere.

- - Keep an eye on extended parking bans, delays, and closures here - List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

- - Remarkebly, National Grid is reporting 0 power outages in Rhode Island at this time. But, things can change. Keep an eye on the outage map here - Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

- - The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that it will run regular service today, following the suspension of service yesterday due to the travel ban. Riders may experience some delays or detours due to slippery road conditions or streets still being cleared.

Weather

Today: Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 30, 03:39 AM EST until January 30, 10:00 AM EST

Today - WNW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:58 pm | 10 hours of sun.

High tide at 5:57 am & 6:20 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 11:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 7% lighting.

