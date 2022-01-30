Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:18 am on Sunday, January 30. Here’s the latest…
- - The National Weather Service has determined that official blizzard conditions were reached in Newport, Westerly, Providence, and Block Island.
- - Speaking of the National Weather Service, their snow reports have recorded 21” of snow for Newport, 22” for Tiverton, 16.5” for Portsmouth, and 21” in Providence. Here’s how much snow has fallen so far across Rhode Island
- - As of midnight, all local bridges have reopened and there is no longer a travel ban. While crews are working hard to clear all road, there’s still a lot of work to be done. Use caution if you’re planning to drive anywhere.
- - Keep an eye on extended parking bans, delays, and closures here - List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
- - Remarkebly, National Grid is reporting 0 power outages in Rhode Island at this time. But, things can change. Keep an eye on the outage map here - Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
- - The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that it will run regular service today, following the suspension of service yesterday due to the travel ban. Riders may experience some delays or detours due to slippery road conditions or streets still being cleared.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Latest from WUN
National Weather Service: Blizzard conditions were officially reached in Newport, Providence, Westerly, and Block Island
Now Hiring: 77 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Here’s how much snow has fallen so far across Rhode Island
Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during ‘Blizzard of 2022’
National Endowment for the Arts announces $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Grants to 6 R.I. arts organizations
Why we’ll never experience a storm like the “Blizzard of ’78” again
Just My Opinion: Snowstorm further challenges state’s blood supply, already at critical levels
Send us your “Blizzard of ’22” pictures for WUN photo gallery
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Opi
Best places to go sledding and tubing on Aquidneck Island
Where To Find Brunch in Newport
Trending on WUN Right Now
Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during 'Blizzard of 2022'
Why we'll never experience a storm like the "Blizzard of '78" again
UPDATED: Blizzard Warning in effect - 18 - 24" of snow, wind gusts of 45 - 70 mph expected
Jamestown, Pell, Mount Hope, and Sakonnet River Bridges' are closed to traffic
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today: Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 30, 03:39 AM EST until January 30, 10:00 AM EST
Today - WNW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:58 pm | 10 hours of sun.
High tide at 5:57 am & 6:20 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 11:49 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 7% lighting.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.