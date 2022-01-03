What's Up Newsletter: January 3

Good Morning,

Today is Monday, January 3.

⚓️ It seems like everyone, at least in the media, is doing its top lists at this time of year – top stories of the past year, people to watch, people who we watched, stories we expect to dominate in 2022, or is that 2020 too. No, No, No, please. We had enough of 2020 for a lifetime.

What happens in 2022 will depend on COVID. But presuming we do get a grip on this nasty virus, here’s what WUN’s Frank Prosnitz will be watching - Just My Opinion: What’s ahead in 2022

⚓️ Along with mansions, sailing, and folk music, Newport, RI is synonymous with jazz. Although the jazz scene certainly peaks in late July/early August with the Newport Jazz Festival, you can hear top-shelf jazz year-round at several local venues. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - Live Jazz slowly returning to the region

⚓️ kelley_alexander_photography captured some great photos from A Wish Come True’s Polar Bear Plunge at Easton’s Beach.

⚓️ Beginning today, The Preservation Society of Newport County is requiring all visitors to the Newport Mansions ages 5 and older to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Beginning January 15, the Preservation Society will also require visitors to the Newport Mansions to provide proof of a COVID booster shot for all those eligible to receive it.

Weather

Today - A chance of snow, mainly between 9 am and 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. A chance of snow, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 15 to 18 kt decreasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. A slight chance of snow before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours & 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:54 am & 8:18 pm | Low tide at 12:48 am & 2:08 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

2 pm to 9 mp - Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink open

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

