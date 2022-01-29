Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:43 am on Saturday, January 29. Here’s the latest on the winter storm that’s significantly impacting Rhode Island today.

- - A Blizzard Warning is in effect until midnight tonight.

- - Governor McKee has declared a State of Emergency and there is a travel ban from 6 am until 11:59 pm for tractor-trailers and from 8 am until 8 pm for all other vehicles.

- - As of 4:16 am this morning, the National Weather Service is (still) saying we’re going to end up with 18-24” of total snow accumulation when this is all over.

- - Unfortunately, they are also calling for winds gusts ranging from 45 - 65 mph for most of Rhode Island.

- - With high winds and heavy snow, comes power outages. Luckily, there are only 53 National Grid customers without power at this time. Unfortunately, 51 of those are in Newport County. Keep an eye on power outages throughout the storm here - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

- - There are parking bans pretty much everywhere and just about everything (and every event) is canceled or delayed. Keep an eye on those updates here - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

- - As always, What’s Up Newp is here for you. If you have a question, need help finding information or resources, want to share information with our audience, want to share photos or snow measurements, or anything else, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com or call/text 401-662-1653.

Stay safe and warm out there,

~ Ryan

P.S. - The Weather Channel has had a reporter live on the ground in Newport all morning. If you need a reminder of what it’s like outside your door, tune on in for the live reports.

The Latest from WUN

What's Up Out There

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Blizzard Warning

Today: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after noon. Temperature falling to around 23 by noon. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 11 to 17 inches possible.



Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -4. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.



Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Storm Warning in effect from January 29, 04:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - N wind 25 to 28 kt, with gusts as high as 55 kt. Snow with areas of blowing snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 18 to 21 kt decreasing to 15 to 18 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Areas of blowing snow and a chance of snow before 8pm, then areas of blowing snow and a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 10pm, then areas of blowing snow after 10pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:57 pm | 9 hours & 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:57 am & 5:24 pm | Low tide at 11:23 am & 10:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.9 days, 14% lighting.

