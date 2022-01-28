Good Morning,

Today is Friday, January 28. It’s all about the incoming snow this morning. Here we go…

- - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Rhode Island and eastern and northeastern Massachusetts. The Winter Storm Warning calls for total snow accumulations of 15 to 19” and wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

- - Closer to home - In Newport, NWS is forecasting 2 to 4” of snow tonight, 10 to 16” during the day on Saturday, and 1 to 2” Saturday night. Adding up to 13” - 22” when all is said and done.

- - With the forecast out of the way, we look at the effect it will have. Surprisingly there have been no parking bans issued in Newport County yet. There are several parking bans, cancellations, and delays - keep an eye on them here -LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

- - Of course, we’ll continue to update our website with the latest throughout the day and overnight tonight. Keep an eye there for the latest. If any “need-to-know asap” news comes out, we’ll also email you. If you have a story idea, tip, question, or photos, email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Stay warm and safe,

~ Ryan Belmore

P.S. - Plan ahead, tomorrow’s Aquidneck Growers’ Market has been canceled due to the snow.

Weather

Winter Storm Warning

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 11 pm. Low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Saturday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 20 by noon. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches is possible.

Saturday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 10 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -4. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Marine Forecast

Storm Warning in effect from January 29, 04:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - WSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 7 to 12 kt increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Snow, mainly after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:00 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm | 9 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:51 am & 4:21 pm | Low tide at 10:24 am & 9:48 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.8 days, 23% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, King Richard at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There.

