What's Up Newsletter: January 27
8-18" of snow on the way.
Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, January 27.
- - Each year, beginning January 26 and lasting a few days, officials in each state conduct a count of homeless persons, a Point in Time count that the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires of communities receiving funds from a federal homeless grants program. Frank Prosnitz with more - Finding Rhode Island’s Homeless
- - Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm at the Rhode Island State House.
- - The latest forecast (3:39 am this morning) from the National Weather Service, is calling for some big snow for our area with 8-18” of snow currently forecast to hit our area.
- - Keep up to date on the latest information regarding this storm below;
Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
LIVE BLOG: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
- - Before the storm, join us tonight at The JPT for our special screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski. Doors open at 7:30 pm.
- - Speaking of the JPT, 10,000 Maniacs are coming to the JPT Film & Event Center. Here’s some morning music from them for your pleasure.
Stay warm and have a great Thursday,
~ Ryan Belmore
The Latest from WUN
Finding Rhode Island’s Homeless
79 students from Newport County make CCRI’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Governor McKee, Department of Health will host COVID-19 Briefing on Thursday￼
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Rhode Island
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
10,000 Maniacs coming to the JPT Film & Event Center
Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announces run for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district
Theater Review: “Superstar” still thrills at PPAC
Accolades: Andrew Bauer of Middletown, Jordan Minder of Newport named to Hofstra University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Chart House Inn on Clarke Street in Newport sells for $1.7 million
New York Yacht Club: American Magic’s challenge for the 37th America’s Cup formally accepted
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
Accolades: Lucy Botelho of Newport named to Fall 2021 Provost’s List at Hofstra University
217 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday
'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' coming to Providence
217 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island's Fall 2021 Dean's List
Chart House Inn on Clarke Street in Newport sells for $1.7 million
'Long Pond Farm' on Ministerial Road in South Kingstown sells for a record-setting $6.595 million
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Winter Storm Watch in effect from January 29, 12:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST
Today - Sunny, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from January 29, 01:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:54 pm | 9 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:42 am & 3:11 pm | Low tide at 9:12 am & 8:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.7 days, 34% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
6 pm – Gilded Age Lecture Series: Naming an Era: The Gilded Age as Novel and Nom de Guerre
7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present The Big Lebowski
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – King Richard at 4pm, The Big Lebowski at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
3 pm – Middletown School Committee
4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
4:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
6:30 pm – Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Clarke Cooke House - Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.