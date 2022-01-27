Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, January 27.

- - Each year, beginning January 26 and lasting a few days, officials in each state conduct a count of homeless persons, a Point in Time count that the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires of communities receiving funds from a federal homeless grants program. Frank Prosnitz with more - Finding Rhode Island’s Homeless

- - Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm at the Rhode Island State House.

- - The latest forecast (3:39 am this morning) from the National Weather Service, is calling for some big snow for our area with 8-18” of snow currently forecast to hit our area.

- - Keep up to date on the latest information regarding this storm below;

Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

LIVE BLOG: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

- - Before the storm, join us tonight at The JPT for our special screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski. Doors open at 7:30 pm.

- - Speaking of the JPT, 10,000 Maniacs are coming to the JPT Film & Event Center. Here’s some morning music from them for your pleasure.

Stay warm and have a great Thursday,

~ Ryan Belmore

Finding Rhode Island's Homeless

79 students from Newport County make CCRI’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Governor McKee, Department of Health will host COVID-19 Briefing on Thursday￼

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Rhode Island

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

10,000 Maniacs coming to the JPT Film & Event Center

Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow and wind Friday night into Saturday

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announces run for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district

Theater Review: “Superstar” still thrills at PPAC

Accolades: Andrew Bauer of Middletown, Jordan Minder of Newport named to Hofstra University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Chart House Inn on Clarke Street in Newport sells for $1.7 million

New York Yacht Club: American Magic’s challenge for the 37th America’s Cup formally accepted

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Accolades: Lucy Botelho of Newport named to Fall 2021 Provost’s List at Hofstra University

217 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Local Obituaries

Weather

Winter Storm Watch in effect from January 29, 12:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST

Today - Sunny, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from January 29, 01:00 AM EST until January 30, 12:00 AM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:54 pm | 9 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:42 am & 3:11 pm | Low tide at 9:12 am & 8:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.7 days, 34% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – King Richard at 4pm, The Big Lebowski at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am

