Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, January 26.

- - Two important conversations coming up on What’s Up Newp today, at 12:30 pm we’ll chat live with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes. At 1:30 pm, we’ll chat live with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch and participate in these conversations!

- - The owners of Beechwood and Seacliff have agreed to place gravel along the portion of the Cliff Walk that borders their respective properties. Therefore a portion of the Cliff Walk will be closed this week.

- - “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Providence! I had the opportunity to catch this experience while in St. Louis at Christmas, I highly highly recommend it!

- - Newport City Council is back at it tonight, here’s what’s on their agenda.

- - A new report says that the economic impact of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center on the economy was $1.4 billion in 2021.

- - Rhode Island Monthly helping you spot all the Newport locales in “The Gilded Age”

- - The JPT wraps up James Bond Month tonight with a special screening of Dr. No. Speaking of the JPT, don’t forget to join us for The Big Lebowski tomorrow night.

- - Looking ahead at possible snow this weekend. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast is saying that new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible in Newport after 11 pm on Friday night. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a great Wednesday,

~ Ryan Belmore

The Latest from WUN

152 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

‘Long Pond Farm’ on Ministerial Road in South Kingstown sells for a record-setting $6.595 million

Portion of Cliff Walk to be temporarily closed

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday

Rhythm and Roots Festival to return to Charlestown Sept. 2-4, 2022

‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Providence

Report: NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.4 billion in 2021

Economic impact of PPAC’s “Hamilton” estimated at $5.5 million

Atlantic Cup returning to Newport in May

Local Obituaries

Trending on WUN Right Now

What’s Up Out There

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 7 to 14 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm | 9 hours & 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:39 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:39 am & 7:27 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.6 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of Macbeth at 4:30 pm, Dr. No at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Job Board

Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.

We’ll See You Out There