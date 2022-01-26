What's Up Newsletter: January 26
Tune in for our chats with Helena Foulkes, Colleen Burns Jermain today.
Good Morning,
Today is Wednesday, January 26.
- - Two important conversations coming up on What’s Up Newp today, at 12:30 pm we’ll chat live with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes. At 1:30 pm, we’ll chat live with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch and participate in these conversations!
- - The owners of Beechwood and Seacliff have agreed to place gravel along the portion of the Cliff Walk that borders their respective properties. Therefore a portion of the Cliff Walk will be closed this week.
- - “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Providence! I had the opportunity to catch this experience while in St. Louis at Christmas, I highly highly recommend it!
- - Newport City Council is back at it tonight, here’s what’s on their agenda.
- - A new report says that the economic impact of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center on the economy was $1.4 billion in 2021.
- - Rhode Island Monthly helping you spot all the Newport locales in “The Gilded Age”
- - The JPT wraps up James Bond Month tonight with a special screening of Dr. No. Speaking of the JPT, don’t forget to join us for The Big Lebowski tomorrow night.
- - Looking ahead at possible snow this weekend. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast is saying that new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible in Newport after 11 pm on Friday night. We’ll keep an eye on it.
Have a great Wednesday,
~ Ryan Belmore
The Latest from WUN
152 students from Newport County make University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List
‘Long Pond Farm’ on Ministerial Road in South Kingstown sells for a record-setting $6.595 million
Portion of Cliff Walk to be temporarily closed
Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Gubernatorial Candidate Helena Foulkes joins What’s Up Newp for a live conversation on Wednesday
Rhythm and Roots Festival to return to Charlestown Sept. 2-4, 2022
‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ coming to Providence
Report: NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.4 billion in 2021
Economic impact of PPAC’s “Hamilton” estimated at $5.5 million
Atlantic Cup returning to Newport in May
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 17 – 21)
'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' coming to Providence
'The Gilded Age' debuts on HBO on January 24, keep an eye out for scenes filmed around Newport
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight - Clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 7 to 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm | 9 hours & 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:39 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:39 am & 7:27 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.6 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of Macbeth at 4:30 pm, Dr. No at 7:30 pm
O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
4 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
5:30 pm – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Clarke Cooke House - Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.