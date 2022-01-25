Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, January 25.

The Gilded Age, which was partially filmed in Newport, premiered on HBO last night. Did you watch it? What did you think? Leave a comment below.

When U.S. Rep. James Langevin, D-RI, who represents the second district, announced last week that he would not run for reelection, it opened a flood gate of speculation of names of Democrats and Republicans who might consider running, and certainly made the 2022 Rhode Island election much more expensive. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Rhode Island’s 2022 election getting expensive

Summer must be right around the corner - the Newport Gulls announced yesterday announced their 2022 schedule. The Gulls will play 22 home games in June and July.

Speaking of summer and July, tickets for the Newport Folk Festival will go on sale to the general public next Wednesday at 11 am.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 14 homes that sold in Newport County last week.

The House Environment and Natural Resources Committee will meet Thursday for hearings on bills, including several aimed at reducing food packaging waste - including a ban on the sale of nips.

Sour Grapes: Resting Spot

Rhode Island's 2022 election getting expensive

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow's Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Newport Gulls announce 2022 schedule

What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 17 – 21)

Things to do in Newport this week: Jan. 24 – 30

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

New executive officer brings wealth of fleet experience to NUWC Division Newport

Middletown condo hits the market for $445,000

Newport Folk Festival Announces on-sale date for 2022 Festival

Chris Lane coming to Bold Point Park on August 12

'The Gilded Age' debuts on HBO

Local Obituaries

Weather

Today - A slight chance of rain between 8 am and 9 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSW wind around 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind around 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:52 pm | 9 hours & 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:43 am & 1:04 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 6:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

City & Government

Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

We’ll See You Out There