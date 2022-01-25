Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, January 25.
The Gilded Age, which was partially filmed in Newport, premiered on HBO last night. Did you watch it? What did you think? Leave a comment below.
When U.S. Rep. James Langevin, D-RI, who represents the second district, announced last week that he would not run for reelection, it opened a flood gate of speculation of names of Democrats and Republicans who might consider running, and certainly made the 2022 Rhode Island election much more expensive. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Rhode Island’s 2022 election getting expensive
Summer must be right around the corner - the Newport Gulls announced yesterday announced their 2022 schedule. The Gulls will play 22 home games in June and July.
Speaking of summer and July, tickets for the Newport Folk Festival will go on sale to the general public next Wednesday at 11 am.
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 14 homes that sold in Newport County last week.
The House Environment and Natural Resources Committee will meet Thursday for hearings on bills, including several aimed at reducing food packaging waste - including a ban on the sale of nips.
Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A slight chance of rain between 8 am and 9 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSW wind around 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind around 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:52 pm | 9 hours & 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:43 am & 1:04 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 6:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
City & Government
3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
