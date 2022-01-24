Good Morning,
Today is Monday, January 24.
In honor of the arrival of the Chinese New Year (Feb. 1) and the year of the tiger, The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and Stoneacre Garden will be offering special dinner menus inspired by Chinese culture and featuring traditional Chinese dishes.
Charter Books and The JPT will host a conversation, film screening with Dana Stevens, author of 'Camera Man' on February 10 at 7:30 pm. Dana Stevens will discuss her new biography of Buster Keaton, followed by a film screening of Keaton's most well-known film The General.
Speaking of The JPT, join What’s Up Newp at 7:30 pm on Thursday for a special screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski!
The Gilded Age premieres tonight on HBO. Scenes from the series were filmed around Newport and at six Preservation Society of Newport County properties.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight - A chance of snow after 9 pm, mixing with rain after 5 am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSW after midnight. A chance of snow before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:51 pm | 9 hours & 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:08 pm | Low tide at 5:11 am & 5:25 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.6 days, 67% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am - Watercolor Painting with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
2 pm - Portsmouth School Committee - Capital Planning Subcommittee
5 pm - Tiverton School Committee
5:30 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
5:30 pm - Tiverton Housing Authority
6 pm - Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm - Little Compton Recreation Committee
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
