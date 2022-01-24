Good Morning,

Today is Monday, January 24.

In honor of the arrival of the Chinese New Year (Feb. 1) and the year of the tiger, The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and Stoneacre Garden will be offering special dinner menus inspired by Chinese culture and featuring traditional Chinese dishes.

Charter Books and The JPT will host a conversation, film screening with Dana Stevens, author of 'Camera Man' on February 10 at 7:30 pm. Dana Stevens will discuss her new biography of Buster Keaton, followed by a film screening of Keaton's most well-known film The General.

Speaking of The JPT, join What’s Up Newp at 7:30 pm on Thursday for a special screening of the cult classic The Big Lebowski!

The Gilded Age premieres tonight on HBO. Scenes from the series were filmed around Newport and at six Preservation Society of Newport County properties.

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight - A chance of snow after 9 pm, mixing with rain after 5 am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSW after midnight. A chance of snow before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:51 pm | 9 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:08 pm | Low tide at 5:11 am & 5:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.6 days, 67% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

City & Government

