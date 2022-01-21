What's Up Newsletter: January 21
Things to do in Newport County this weekend: Brick Alley Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, January 21.
The City of Newport will swear in its new fire chief, Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV, today on the steps of City Hall.
Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano recently spoke to What’s Up Newp about the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
As Rhode Island’s only ski area, Yawgoo Valley in Exeter sits on one of the largest hills in South County and has been a recreational mainstay since the mid-1960s. With 14 trails, ranging from novice to difficult, and a tubing run, the park offers something for everyone’s alpine needs in winter. WUN’s Thom Cahir with more - It’s a busy season for skiing and more at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter
There will be community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics held locally today at Raytheon in Portsmouth from 4 pm to 7 pm (Pfizer for those 12+), St. George’s School in Middletown from 8 am to 1 pm (Moderna and Pfizers for those 12+), and in Jamestown at Melrose School from 3 pm to 6 pm (Pfizer for those 12+). To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.” More information about COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at C19VaccineRI.org.
The Naval Postgraduate School published a story on how a student’s award-winning thesis is helping Naval Station Newport prepare for hurricanes
Tickets for the Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams on Saturday, April 30 go on sale today.
Salve Regina University shares that Dr. Letizia Gambrell-Boone has joined their community this week to begin her duties as the University’s new vice president for student affairs. Most recently, Dr. Gambrell-Boone served as the director of research initiatives and public hearings at the Equal Employment Practices Commission in New York.
The Latest from WUN
Things to do in Newport County this weekend: Brick Alley Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more
“Six Picks Events” – What to do this weekend in Rhode Island: Bumper cars, outdoor skating, and Beethoven
It’s a busy season for skiing and more at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter
Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV named Newport’s new Fire Chief
Five New England athletes among nominees for the U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tobias
DEM launching new website for boating, fishing, and hunting licenses and permits
Friends of the Waterfront offers testimony, recommendations to Legislative Commission on CRMC reform
MLK Center, Movement Education Outdoors among five organizations to receive grants from 11th Hour Racing
Mayor Napolitano hopeful for the return of the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in 2022
Save The Date: 2022 Newport International Boat Show set to return September 15 – 18
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
What Sold: 26 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 10 - 14)
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 10 to 14 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - N wind 8 to 12 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:47 pm | 9 hours & 41 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:44 am & 10:15 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 3:31 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.6 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm – The Velvet Queen at JPT Film & Event Center
6 pm – Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner
6 pm to 8 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
7:30 pm – Nightmare Alley at JPT Film & Event Center
8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, Nightmare Alley at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
One Pelham East – Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Vieste Vino – Live music with Chris V. and Chelley from 7:30 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
We’ll See You Out There
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.