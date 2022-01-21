Good Morning,

Today is Friday, January 21.

The City of Newport will swear in its new fire chief, Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV, today on the steps of City Hall.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano recently spoke to What’s Up Newp about the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

As Rhode Island’s only ski area, Yawgoo Valley in Exeter sits on one of the largest hills in South County and has been a recreational mainstay since the mid-1960s. With 14 trails, ranging from novice to difficult, and a tubing run, the park offers something for everyone’s alpine needs in winter. WUN’s Thom Cahir with more - It’s a busy season for skiing and more at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter

There will be community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics held locally today at Raytheon in Portsmouth from 4 pm to 7 pm (Pfizer for those 12+), St. George’s School in Middletown from 8 am to 1 pm (Moderna and Pfizers for those 12+), and in Jamestown at Melrose School from 3 pm to 6 pm (Pfizer for those 12+). To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.” More information about COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at C19VaccineRI.org.

The Naval Postgraduate School published a story on how a student’s award-winning thesis is helping Naval Station Newport prepare for hurricanes

Tickets for the Newport Beer Festival at Fort Adams on Saturday, April 30 go on sale today.

Salve Regina University shares that Dr. Letizia Gambrell-Boone has joined their community this week to begin her duties as the University’s new vice president for student affairs. Most recently, Dr. Gambrell-Boone served as the director of research initiatives and public hearings at the Equal Employment Practices Commission in New York.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 11 to 16 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 14 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 10 to 14 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 8 to 12 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:47 pm | 9 hours & 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:44 am & 10:15 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 3:31 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.6 days, 91% lighting.

City & Government

5 pm – Jamestown Library Board

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

