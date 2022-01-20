Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, January 20.
There is a parking ban in Portsmouth, Tiverton, and several other Rhode Island communities today, keep an eye on the list there - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
What’s Up Newp and JPT Film and Event Center are teaming up once again this year to bring some of the most iconic and definitive classic films to the big screen. Join us on January 27 for The Big Lebowski or on February 23 for Goodfellas. Tickets and more info at janepickens.com.
Newport City Council’s next regular meeting will take place on January 26, here’s a look at what’s on the docket.
The Wanderlust Group, a company that was founded in Newport and that connects adventurers to outdoor destinations via Dockwa and Marinas.com, yesterday announced that it has closed a $30 million Series C funding round led by Thursday Ventures. The company is using its new The Wanderfund to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Ocean Conservancy.
The Gilded Age, the new period drama that was filmed in Newport, premieres on HBO on Monday.
Newport Art Museum’s Art-Themed book group for adults begins today.
The Jamestown Police Department announced yesterday that the Town of Jamestown received 1800 at-home COVID test kits from the State of Rhode Island. They outline on Facebook how those kits will be distributed to the public.
The Newport Gulls yesterday released their 2022 Projected Roster.
The Latest from WUN
Here’s what’s on Newport City Council’s January 26 docket
What’s Up Newp partners with Jane Pickens to host a special screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Goodfellas’
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Weather Alert: Light snow expected Thursday AM, could impact morning commute
Governor McKee to propose more than $150 million to combat Climate Change in FY2023 Budget
Alliance Française of Newport adds a fourth French language class to its offerings
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
What Sold: 26 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 10 - 14)
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 - Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
What's Up Newp is a local, independent reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of snow between 2pm and 4pm. Temperature falling to around 30 by 5pm. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 11 to 17 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 7 to 10 kt. Rain and snow before 3pm, then a slight chance of snow between 3pm and 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - N wind 10 to 15 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:46 pm | 9 hours & 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:04 am & 9:33 pm | Low tide at 2:19 am & 3:03 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.7 days, 96% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm – Nightmare Alley at JPT Film & Event Center
5 pm – Loyalist Women in 18th Century Newport at NHS Resource Center
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
7:30 pm – The Tragedy of MacBeth at JPT Film & Event Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – Nightmare Alley at 4:30 pm, The Tragedy of MacBeth at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
4:15 pm – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review
7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.