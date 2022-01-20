Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, January 20.

There is a parking ban in Portsmouth, Tiverton, and several other Rhode Island communities today, keep an eye on the list there - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

What’s Up Newp and JPT Film and Event Center are teaming up once again this year to bring some of the most iconic and definitive classic films to the big screen. Join us on January 27 for The Big Lebowski or on February 23 for Goodfellas. Tickets and more info at janepickens.com.

Newport City Council’s next regular meeting will take place on January 26, here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

The Wanderlust Group, a company that was founded in Newport and that connects adventurers to outdoor destinations via Dockwa and Marinas.com, yesterday announced that it has closed a $30 million Series C funding round led by Thursday Ventures. The company is using its new The Wanderfund to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Ocean Conservancy.

The Gilded Age, the new period drama that was filmed in Newport, premieres on HBO on Monday.

Newport Art Museum’s Art-Themed book group for adults begins today.

The Jamestown Police Department announced yesterday that the Town of Jamestown received 1800 at-home COVID test kits from the State of Rhode Island. They outline on Facebook how those kits will be distributed to the public.

The Newport Gulls yesterday released their 2022 Projected Roster.

Here’s what’s on Newport City Council’s January 26 docket

What’s Up Newp partners with Jane Pickens to host a special screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Goodfellas’

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Weather Alert: Light snow expected Thursday AM, could impact morning commute

Governor McKee to propose more than $150 million to combat Climate Change in FY2023 Budget

Alliance Française of Newport adds a fourth French language class to its offerings

Weather

Today - Rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of snow between 2pm and 4pm. Temperature falling to around 30 by 5pm. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 11 to 17 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 7 to 10 kt. Rain and snow before 3pm, then a slight chance of snow between 3pm and 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 10 to 15 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:46 pm | 9 hours & 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:04 am & 9:33 pm | Low tide at 2:19 am & 3:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.7 days, 96% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center – Nightmare Alley at 4:30 pm, The Tragedy of MacBeth at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

