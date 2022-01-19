Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, January 19.

On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown.

Governor Dan McKee gave his State of the State Address last night, you can read and/or watch it here.

Congressman Jim Langevin announced yesterday that he would not be seeking re-election this fall. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz shares some thoughts on the 11-term congressman - Just My Opinion: Jim Langevin – Courage, decency, honesty

Newport City Council will host a workshop with the State Legislative Delegation on Saturday morning at 9 am. The topic of discussion will be the City’s legislative priorities for 2022, according to City Council’s agenda. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 26 homes that sold across Newport County last week.

Upworthy with a story on Dan Fischer, a local surfer - Surfer writes names of people's lost loved ones on his surfboard so they can ride 'one last wave'

Reading Across Rhode Island, Rhode Island’s community reading program, kicks off virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:00 p.m. with the the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy. The event will be held live on the Pell Center’s Facebook page, and registration about the kick off can be found on the Eventbrite page.

The Latest from WUN

This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill

Middletown Town Council okays pursuit of reduced school building improvement package

Read & Watch: Governor McKee’s State of the State Address

Just My Opinion: Jim Langevin – Courage, decency, honesty

Southeast Health Aquidneck 10K returns in March, will benefit the Norman Bird Sanctuary

Commission studying CRMC reorganization to accept public testimony tomorrow

Free Covid home test kits now available through USPS

Middletown Police seeking info on vandalism incident at Wyatt Road Soccer Complex

What Sold: 26 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 10 – 14)

Opinion: Despite historic challenges, Rhode Island has historic opportunities

Tiverton Public Library to host COVID vaccination clinic on January 29

Marina Cafe & Pub announces it’s ‘going out of business’

Sour Grapes: Work From Home

This Day in RI History: January 18, 1896 – Author C.M. Eddy Jr. is born in Providence

Local Obituaries

Trending on WUN Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight - Rain, mainly after 4 am. Low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Gale Warning in effect from January 19, 11:00 AM EST until January 19, 10:00 PM EST

Today - SSW wind 5 to 10 kt increasing to 12 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 10 to 13 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:45 pm | 9 hours & 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:27 am & 8:52 pm | Low tide at 1:39 am & 2:34 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.7 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – House of Gucci at 4 pm, Thunderball at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Job Board

New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: kalisonk. For your chance to be featured here and on our Instagram feed, tag your photos with #WhatsUpNewp on Instagram.