Governor Dan McKee will deliver his first State of the State Address this evening at 7 pm. According to his office, the speech will focus on “kitchen table issues facing all Rhode Islanders and the chance we have to leverage the historic opportunity before us to build a stronger Rhode Island for all”. The speech will be broadcast live on Rhode Island Capitol Television, which can be viewed on Cox HD 1061, Cox 15 & 61, Full Channel 15, Verizon Fios 34, and online at rilegislature.gov. It will also be live-streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page. A simultaneous Spanish translation will be available on the Governor's Spanish-language Facebook page.

With the XXIV Olympic Winter Games scheduled to start in Beijing on February 4th, we take a look back on Rhode Islanders who’ve competed in the Olympic Winter Games of years past.

With the General Assembly set to vote on a proposal that would realign House and Senate Districts to better reflect 2020 Census data, The City of Newport has announced that its officials are preparing to kick off their own local process to examine City Council Wards and Voting Precincts.

We’ve got a full roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County here. (Tip: Don’t miss Brick Alley Pub’s famous Wine Dinner on Friday night.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 10 to 15 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:42 pm | 9 hours & 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:18 am & 7:37 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.9 days, 99% lighting.

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm

