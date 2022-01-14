What's Up Newsletter: January 14
Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, January 14.
Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano joins What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation at noon today. Watch and participate in the conversation.
Blood supplies remain at a critical level in Rhode Island, and nationwide, with supplies at perhaps a fraction of what they should be, and blood collection agencies wary of their ability to provide adequate blood products in case of emergencies. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Worst blood shortage in more than a decade
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is stepping down from her role as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.
Beginning Saturday, RIPTA is implementing winter service, fare, and route changes. For the first time ever, Sunday service has been added to Route 14 between Newport, CCRI Warwick, Jefferson Blvd., and Providence.
RIDEM has provided an update on the necropsy and burial of the Humpback whale that was stranded at Church Cove in Little Compton.
A community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today at the Raytheon facility in Portsmouth.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a look at 100 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
WUN’s Ken Abrams recently visited the newly opened Providence Brewing Company. Here’s his review for our Brewery of the Month series.
After being closed for their annual Winter Break, Newport Vineyards reopens today.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A chance of rain before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -6. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -7. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 8 to 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from January 14, 11:00 AM EST until January 15, 05:00 AM EST
Freezing Spray Advisory in effect from January 14, 11:00 PM EST until January 15, 01:00 PM EST
Today - N wind 11 to 16 kt increasing to 19 to 24 kt. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. A chance of rain before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 22 to 25 kt, with gusts as high as 37 kt. A slight chance of snow before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:39 pm | 9 hours & 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:24 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 11:27 am & 10:45 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.2 days, 86% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
2 pm to 3 pm – Viburnum: Quintessential Garden Plants at Redwood Library
6 pm – Game Night at The Huddle
8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Job Board
New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
McGrath Clambakes & Catering – Event Coordinator
Inns on Bellevue – Front Desk Agent
Bar ‘Cino – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who's hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
