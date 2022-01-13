What's Up Newsletter: January 13
Governor McKee, RI Department of Health hosts COVID-19 briefing; announces new initiatives to support hospital staffing capacity issues
⚓️ If you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood of lower Broadway on a winter evening, when the darkness comes early and there is a chill in the air, then you might just stumble upon a murder.
Of crows, that is.
WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more on what can only be described as Hitchcockian - A Murder on Broadway
⚓️ The Small Business Administration has extended its deadline for submission of nominees for its prestigious local Small Business Awards to January 28. The awards recognize outstanding companies or individuals in several categories.
⚓️ Joined by members of his whole of government COVID response team on Wednesday, Governor Dan McKee announced several initiatives to address the staffing capacity issues facing many of our state’s health care facilities.
⚓️ The Elms will be featured on Fox Nation’s Castles USA beginning on January 24.
Small Business Administration extends deadline for annual awards nominations
Governor McKee, RI Department of Health hosts COVID-19 briefing; announces new initiatives to support hospital staffing capacity issues
Following an inspection, weight limit deemed necessary for Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
Museum Reads: Newport Art Museum’s Art-Themed book group returns on January 20
The Elms will be featured on FOX Nation’s ‘Castles USA’
RI comedian Maya Manion appearing at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant Jan. 22
NEARI calls for Distance Learning statewide through January 18
Governor McKee, RI Department of Health hosts COVID-19 briefing; announces new initiatives to support hospital staffing capacity issues
State announces $3.46 million in capital grants to 42 arts, culture, heritage, and public historic sites
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 3 – 7)
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow - Rain likely before 4 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -8. Windy, with a north wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from January 14, 11:00 AM EST until January 15, 05:00 AM EST
Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:38 pm | 9 hours & 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:34 am & 4:52 pm | Low tide at 10:50 am & 9:59 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm – The Tragedy of MacBeth at JPT Film & Event Center
6 pm to 8 pm – $5 Flight Night at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
6 pm to 9 pm – Mocktail Workshop at Perro Salado
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
7:30 pm – House of Gucci at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
2 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
5:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
Job Board
New Year, new career? Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Child & Family - Residential Counselor - All Shifts & Family Support Partner
Newport Restoration Foundation - Carpenter II, Estate Gardener, Marketing & Communications Manager
Newport Pool Company - Pool Tech and Light Construction
Jamestown Chamber of Commerce - Executive Director (For the full job description and expectations, please email info@jamestownrichamber.com)
