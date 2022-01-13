Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, January 13.

⚓️ If you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood of lower Broadway on a winter evening, when the darkness comes early and there is a chill in the air, then you might just stumble upon a murder.

Of crows, that is.

WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more on what can only be described as Hitchcockian - A Murder on Broadway

⚓️ The Small Business Administration has extended its deadline for submission of nominees for its prestigious local Small Business Awards to January 28. The awards recognize outstanding companies or individuals in several categories.

⚓️ Joined by members of his whole of government COVID response team on Wednesday, Governor Dan McKee announced several initiatives to address the staffing capacity issues facing many of our state’s health care facilities.

⚓️ The Elms will be featured on Fox Nation’s Castles USA beginning on January 24.

Local Obituaries

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow - Rain likely before 4 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -8. Windy, with a north wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from January 14, 11:00 AM EST until January 15, 05:00 AM EST

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:38 pm | 9 hours & 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:34 am & 4:52 pm | Low tide at 10:50 am & 9:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

