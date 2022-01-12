What's Up Newsletter: January 12

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, January 12.

⚓️ Nine Newport County organizations are among 42 across the state who have been awarded $3.46 million in capital grants.

⚓️ This year marks the first time in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s history (since 1955) that there have been no new inductees selected.

⚓️ Newport Area Career and Technical Center will host an event for eight and ninth-graders and their families today.

⚓️ James Bond January continues at the JPT Film & Event Center this evening with a screening of From Russia With Love.

⚓️ Newport Classical on Tuesday announced that after careful consideration that it has rescheduled its January 21 concert featuring Spanish pianist Daniel del Pino

⚓️ In celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. state holiday, the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society this week announced that it will host a presentation “FREEDOM IS NOT ENOUGH: The Life and Times of Reverend Mahlon Van Horne”. Van Horne was pastor of the Union Colored Congregational Church in Newport and would become the first elected person of color to a Rhode Island School Committee in 1872 and state General Assembly in 1885.

⚓️ Governor McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will host a COVID-19 briefing this morning at 10:30 am. Expected topics include an update on hospital staffing supports and testing and vaccination capacity. Watch it live on the Governor’s Facebook Page.

⚓️ Here’s the latest data on COVID-19 in Rhode Island;

⚓️ The Newport City Council meets for the first time in 2022 this evening at 6:30 pm. The Council will be meeting virtually on Zoom. You can view the docket here

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of rain after 2am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Gale Warning in effect from January 12, 09:00 AM EST until January 12, 04:00 PM EST

Today - SSW wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 17 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:37 pm | 9 hours & 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:37 am & 3:56 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 9:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.4 days, 71% lighting.

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – From Russia With Love at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

