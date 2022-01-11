What's Up Newsletter: January 11

Good Morning,

⚓️ The Chief Medical Officer for Yale New Haven’s Lawrence & Memorial and Westerly Hospitals told WUN’s Frank Prosnitz yesterday that he is “hopeful” the latest COVID wave passes by March.

⚓️ The National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) yesterday announced support for a move to distance learning immediately, with a return on at least Tuesday, January 18 after the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday.

⚓️ Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 16 Newport County real estate transactions that happened last week.

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced new regulations yesterday that require visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. In addition to these changes, all visitors must now be masked in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The complete regulations are available online here.

⚓️ U.S. Olympic 470 Skipper Nikki Barnes Barnes joins her crew, Lara Dallman-Weiss, together with Canadian Sailing Team Radial sailor Sarah Douglas for a Sail Newport online event on Thursday, January 13 at 6:00 pm. "Olympic Rewind and Preview: The Puffs and Lulls of Olympic Sailing in Tokyo and the Race to 2024" is the next event in Sail Newport's Challenger Lecture Series offered free to the sailing community via Zoom. Register here

Yale New Haven medical director believes Omicron wave will pass by March

NEARI calls for Distance Learning statewide through January 18

Wilbury Theatre Group to present “The Floating World” Jan. 27 – Feb. 5

What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 3 – 7)

Governor McKee announces the launch of $50 Million Homeowner Assistance Fund

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Today - Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Tomorrow - Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Gale Watch in effect from January 12, 07:00 AM EST until January 12, 10:00 PM EST

Today - NNW wind 14 to 17 kt decreasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:37 am & 2:56 pm | Low tide at 9:25 am & 8:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.5 days, 62% lighting.

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm

