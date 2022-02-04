Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:52 am on Friday, February 4. Here’s the latest…

- - Home Team, Netflix’s new family-friendly football comedy starring Kevin James, has a Newport County connection. Actually, it’s eight connections: The Kinnane Brothers, a production company comprised of eight brothers from Little Compton.

WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with the story - ‘Home Team’, film with Newport County connection, hits #1 on Netflix

- - Many school districts have switched to distant learning today. Keep an eye on those updates and other cancellations/delays here - List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

- - Dr. James Hunter, Curator of Naval Heritage and Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum joined me last night for a live virtual video conversation on the discovery of James Cook’s famous vessel, His Majesty’s Bark Endeavour, in Newport Harbor.

Three stories on this to check out;

- - Newport Folk Festival began their traditional roll-out method of announcing their lineup. The first artist announced was Taj Mahal.

- - Charter Books and the Jane Pickens Theater present: Dana Stevens, Slate film critic and author of Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century.

On Thursday, February 10 at 7:30, Dana Stevens discusses her new biography of Buster Keaton, followed by a film screening of Keaton’s most well-known film The General with live musical accompaniment by composer and keyboardist Jeff Rapsis. After the film, Dana Stevens will sit down for a conversation with Prof. Matt Ramsey, head of the Film Department at Salve Regina University. More Info

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from February 4, 10:00 AM EST until February 4, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 32 by 5 pm. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow and sleet between 11 pm and 1 am. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 4, 04:00 PM EST until February 4, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - SSW wind 12 to 15 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 9 to 13 kt. A chance of sleet, possibly mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 5:04 pm | 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:04 am & 10:30 pm | Low tide at 3:16 am & 3:38 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Pros from Dover from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

3 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee

