Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 7:00 am on Thursday, February 3. Here’s the latest…

- - Aquidneck Island legislators added significantly to their campaign finance accounts, with State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73, representing Middletown and Newport, leading the way, increasing his campaign coffers to more than $184,000. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Abney top fundraiser among area legislators

- - Tonight, the JPT is screening the concert-documentary film New Worlds:The Cradle of Civilization. It’s about an unusual musical collaboration between national treasure Bill Murray and world-renowned German cellist Jan Vogler. Together, they created a genre-busting album that spans Bach to Van Morrison and Walt Whitman to West Side Story. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy with more - ‘New Worlds’ after a long Groundhog Day

- - The Rhode Island Brew Fest takes place in Providence this weekend. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Lisa McCurdy of Gray Matter Marketing, the Portsmouth-based producers of the event - What’s Up Interview: Lisa McCurdy of RI Brew Fest – Coming to Waterfire Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 5

- - Clay Jones is one of America’s most popular political cartoonists. In 2013 he resigned from Creators Syndicate after being represented by them for over a decade to represent himself. Today he’s in some of the nation’s leading daily newspapers, including weekly in CNN’s Opinion Newsletter. What’s Up Newp is excited this week to welcome Clay to our contributing crew. Keep an eye out for his Claytoonz comic and opinion on What’s Up Newp regularly. Here’s his most recent - Comic – Claytoonz: NFL Racism

- - On Thursday morning, chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum Kevin Sumption held a news conference announcing that James Cook’s HMB Endeavour is resting in Newport Harbor. ABC 6 with more - Australia announces discovery of Endeavour ship in R.I. waters, local archaeologist say claim is ‘premature’

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Newport Art Museum to present ‘Newport Gilded Age in Color’

Black History Month – People, Places & Events: Remembering a group of 19th and 20th Century African Heritage Leaders in Newport

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Comic – Claytoonz: NFL Racism

$2 million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket sold in Rhode Island, claimed on 2-2-22

What’s Up Interview: Lisa McCurdy of RI Brew Fest – Coming to Waterfire Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 5

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Abney top fundraiser among area legislators

What does climate change have to do with snowstorms?

City of Newport reminds residents, businesses to keep storm drains clear

‘New Worlds’ after a long Groundhog Day

Black History Month: Letters from the State Archives

Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13

Local Obituaries

Popular on What’sUpNewp

What’s Up Out There

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Patchy dense fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 11 to 14 kt in the evening. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 5:03 pm | 10 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:17 am & 9:40 pm | Low tide at 2:31 am & 3:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Job Board

Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.

We’ll See You Out There