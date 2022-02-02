What's Up Newsletter: February 2
Redwood Library & Athenæum to host Black History Month Virtual Lecture Series
Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:54 am on Wednesday, February 2. Here’s the latest…
- - Jazz singer Shawnn Monteiro is returning to Chan’s Saturday night after a 20-year absence from the legendary venue famous for “egg rolls, jazz and blues.” The show comes on the heels of her new release You Are There, an album of jazz standards featuring Monteiro on vocals fronting two stellar studio bands.
What’s Up Newp spoke to Monteiro last week and learned more about the upcoming show and the new album. Acknowledging it’s been a rough couple of years for live music, she’s looking forward to getting back out in front of a hometown audience.
Read More - What’s Up Interview: Shawnn Monteiro playing Chan’s Saturday, Feb. 5
- - The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and Aquidneck Community Table are among six organizations receiving approximately $8,800 from Newport Restaurant’s Group’s annual holiday gift card program.
- - Tickets for the 2022 Newport Folk Festival go on sale this morning at 11 am.
- - Redwood Library & Athenæum yesterday announced its line-up of virtual lectures celebrating Black History Month.
What’s Up Out There
Weather
Today: A slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE around 6 kt. A slight chance of rain after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 5:02 pm | 10 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:29 am & 8:52 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 2:33 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.9 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Music, Mondy, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui at 7:30 pm
O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
2:30 pm – Fort Adams Foundation
5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
5:30 pm – Newport City Council
6 pm – Newport Planning Board
Job Board
Here’s who’s hiring right now around Newport County;
Looking Upwards - Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS - Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
Newport Public Schools – Student Engagement Facilitator @ Pell Elementary
Newport Vineyards – Executive Sous Chef & Line Cooks
Pink Pineapple – Boutique Manager
Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now. Hiring? Contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com to find out more about sponsored job listings.
