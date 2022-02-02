Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:54 am on Wednesday, February 2. Here’s the latest…

- - Jazz singer Shawnn Monteiro is returning to Chan’s Saturday night after a 20-year absence from the legendary venue famous for “egg rolls, jazz and blues.” The show comes on the heels of her new release You Are There, an album of jazz standards featuring Monteiro on vocals fronting two stellar studio bands.

What’s Up Newp spoke to Monteiro last week and learned more about the upcoming show and the new album. Acknowledging it’s been a rough couple of years for live music, she’s looking forward to getting back out in front of a hometown audience.

Read More - What’s Up Interview: Shawnn Monteiro playing Chan’s Saturday, Feb. 5

- - The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and Aquidneck Community Table are among six organizations receiving approximately $8,800 from Newport Restaurant’s Group’s annual holiday gift card program.

- - Tickets for the 2022 Newport Folk Festival go on sale this morning at 11 am.

- - Redwood Library & Athenæum yesterday announced its line-up of virtual lectures celebrating Black History Month.

What's Up Interview: Shawnn Monteiro playing Chan's Saturday, Feb. 5

Redwood Library & Athenæum to host Black History Month Virtual Lecture Series

Black Joy: Explore the History, Tradition, and Legacy of Joy in Rhode Island's Black Community

Newport Restaurant Group raises more than $52,000 for six local nonprofits through holiday gift card incentive

Local organizations help homeless population with GED preparation and other services

State Arts Council's grant applications now open for selected arts grant programs

People's Credit Union kicks off Centennial Celebration

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Watch: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 briefing on February 1

Tori Amos "Ocean to Ocean Tour" to stop at The VETS in Providence May 16

Third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week will take place April 16 – 26

Congrats: Marissa Levreault, of Portsmouth, named to Dean's List at Miami University

Preservation Society joins national access program for low-income families

Weather

Today: A slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE around 6 kt. A slight chance of rain after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 5:02 pm | 10 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:29 am & 8:52 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 2:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.9 days, 1% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Music, Mondy, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

